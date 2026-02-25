Fund Manager, Equity of LIC Mutual Fund AMC on India’s equity runway and the case for a technology-focused fund

India continues to stand out among global markets. What gives you the most confidence about the medium-to-long-term equity opportunity in India? India continues to distinguish itself on the global stage, offering a rare trifecta of robust growth, manageable inflation, and policy stability. This foundation supports a highly optimistic outlook for corporate earnings over the medium-to-long term. The 2026 Union Budget further solidified this sentiment, signalling a strategic pivot toward long-term economic capacity building over transient market stimuli. “Technology today is not a tool; it is the environment we live in,” says LIC Mutual Fund AMC’s Fund Manager – Equity, highlighting the central role of digital infrastructure in everyday life and business.

With GDP growth, fiscal deficits, and tax regimes remaining stable, the macro environment is ripe for a recovery. As earnings bottom out, FY27 is poised to be a breakout year. India’s structural narrative is currently powered by a potent mix: a revival in capital expenditure, resilient discretionary spending, and a manufacturing sector bolstered by significant policy tailwinds. Furthermore, consumption is expected to accelerate in the coming months, fuelled by the delayed effects of the 2025 income tax and GST cuts, lower interest rates following the RBI’s 2025 easing cycle, and ongoing GST rationalisation. This evolution reflects a decade-long transformation where rising per capita income is fundamentally reshaping lifestyle and spending patterns across both urban and rural India.

Earnings growth has remained resilient across sectors. Where are you seeing the strongest structural momentum over the next few years? Following a period of consolidation, the Nifty-50 Index is set for a significant earnings acceleration. After a projected single-digit growth in FY26, we anticipate net profits to grow by double-digit growth in FY27 and FY28. This constructive outlook is anchored by a significant rebound in nominal GDP growth, which is expected to climb to 10% in FY27 from roughly 8% in FY26.

The recovery is underpinned by a "dual engine" of growth. Domestically, consumption is gaining traction due to lower income tax and GST rates, including the landmark rationalisation in September 2025 and the RBI’s rate cuts throughout CY2025. Externally, the export landscape has been transformed by the recent conclusion of the India-US interim trade framework and the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The earnings trend may improve from 2HFY26 and through FY27, as the downgrade pace likely reduces due to significant disruptions already in base. We’re especially excited about megatrends like energy transition, capital goods, defence, data centres, internet, Discretionary Spending, and the financialization of savings. These sectors are riding strong policy tailwinds and structural momentum.

With innovation-led themes like manufacturing, digitalisation, and premium consumption gaining traction, which long-term trends are you most excited about? The global economy is undergoing its most profound shift since the Industrial Revolution. The world is pivoting from Labour-arbitrage globalisation to technology-first, localised precision; from mass consumption to premium, personalised consumption; and from Traditional manufacturing to AI-augmented, automated production systems.

Advanced Manufacturing: Supported by global supply-chain diversification, India is emerging as a preferred hub for electronics, semiconductors, and precision engineering.

Digitalisation & AI: India now hosts 958 million active internet users, with rural India accounting for the majority of additions, demonstrating a massive market ready for digital services, AI adoption, and e-commerce expansion.

Premium Consumption: Rising incomes, urban lifestyle shifts, and aspirational spending are fuelling premiumisation across autos, fashion, beauty, travel, and electronics.

Data & Cloud Infrastructure: With UPI alone processing 21.7 billion transactions worth ₹ 28.33 lakh crore in January 2026, India’s digital rails demonstrate unprecedented scale and readiness for further monetisation across fintech, retail, and logistics. As these innovation-led themes — manufacturing, digitalisation, technology, and premium consumption converge, several long-term trends stand out as particularly transformative.

Markets have rewarded quality and disciplined capital allocation. How does your investment philosophy help identify sustainable compounders? Our investment philosophy prioritises: A robust framework, Discipline through cycles, and a temperament grounded in patience and process. In bull markets, many frameworks seem effective; true differentiation emerges during volatility. A strong framework helps identify: Durable competitive advantages, High governance standards, Sensible capital allocation and Valuation discipline. A well-designed framework systematically reduces errors and focuses on quality at a reasonable price—key attributes for identifying multi-decade compounders.

On the Technology Fund NFO, what is the strategic rationale for launching it? Technology today is not a tool; it is the environment we live in. It powers every interaction—how we learn, travel, communicate, transact, shop, work, and manage our well-being. For businesses, technology has shifted from a support layer to the core engine of competitiveness. Cloud computing, AI, data analytics, and digital infrastructure now drive value creation across every industry.

LIC MF Technology Fund invests across the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, capturing growth from multiple innovation-led sectors. It focuses on core technology companies that build the software, hardware, and platforms powering modern life. The fund also taps into the expanding internet and digital ecosystem, where rising connectivity and smartphone penetration continue to drive new user behaviours. As data becomes the new infrastructure, the fund benefits from the surge in data centres and ancillary services, which support cloud computing, AI, and high-traffic digital operations. Additionally, it leverages the fast-growing e-commerce and quick commerce space, where convenience, speed, and digital payments are reshaping consumer habits. Together, these segments form the backbone of the digital economy, offering long-term structural growth opportunities for investors.

These are not themes; they are foundational economic shifts that will dominate wealth creation over the next decade.

How does this launch align with India’s growing digital and innovation ecosystem, and what long-term opportunity does it unlock for investors? India is operating on digital rails at a scale unmatched globally. Everyday life—wake-up alarms, commuting, payments, work calls, entertainment, shopping runs on seamlessly integrated digital systems.

This is not a trend; it is a structural transformation.

UPI processed 21.7 billion transactions worth ₹ 28.33 lakh crore in January 2026, demonstrating mainstream, nationwide adoption across income and geography segments.

India’s internet user base crossed 950 million in 2025, with rural India contributing 57% of users—a shift expanding digital consumption far beyond metros.

Average data usage at 36 GB+ per month reflects deep engagement with digital services (streaming, payments, commerce, entertainment). Meanwhile, India’s IT and software ecosystem remains a natural partner for global digital transformation—cloud migration, cybersecurity, AI enablement, and data engineering supported by strong export resilience.

How will AI impact Indian IT services, and are Indian companies prepared for the shift? Recent volatility in Indian IT stocks has been driven by concerns that AI could disrupt traditional outsourcing models. However, this reflects a misunderstanding of the transition path.

AI is unlikely to replace enterprise software or IT services; instead:

It is likely to be embedded into software platforms , expanding automation capabilities.

Vendors will offer AI-enhanced workflows, improving productivity and expanding TAM.

Full software replacement by AI is feasible only in “narrow, non-deterministic tasks,” not in mission-critical enterprise systems. AI will reshape, not erase, IT services, and Indian IT companies are already repositioning themselves for this shift through investments in GenAI, automation platforms, and domain-specific AI solutions.

