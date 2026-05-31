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Game 7 awaits: Spurs at Thunder on Saturday night to decide Western Conference crown

Game 7 awaits: Spurs at Thunder on Saturday night to decide Western Conference crown

Published on: May 31, 2026 12:10 am IST
AP |
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OKLAHOMA CITY — For the 160th time in NBA history and fifth time this season alone, a Game 7 awaits on Saturday night.

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The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs to decide the Western Conference title, after a back-and-forth series that has seen both teams leading at various points.

The winner will take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, starting Wednesday. Game 1 will be in either Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

Game 7s, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, are the things “dreams” are made of. But at least one of the Spurs said he had a little trouble getting to dreamland on Friday night; Devin Vassell revealed that he tossed and turned for at least a half-hour after trying to go to sleep.

“I’m more excited than anything," Vassell said at the Spurs' Saturday morning shootaround. "I think that we have a chance to do something special.”

NBA: /nba

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Game 7 awaits: Spurs at Thunder on Saturday night to decide Western Conference crown
Home / Genesis / Game 7 awaits: Spurs at Thunder on Saturday night to decide Western Conference crown
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