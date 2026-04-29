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Goa Reimagined: India’s New Way of Living
From short escapes to full-time living—how Goa is redefining lifestyle real estate.
Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:13 pm IST
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Shifting from tourism to residency, Goa is emerging as a preferred destination for lifestyle-driven real estate investments in India.
To know more, click here.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.
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