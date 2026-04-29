Goa Reimagined: India’s New Way of Living

Shifting from tourism to residency, Goa is emerging as a preferred destination for lifestyle-driven real estate investments in India.

Improved infrastructure and remote work trends are driving interest in Goa’s evolving lifestyle real estate market.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Once a holiday destination, Goa is now witnessing steady demand for second homes and full-time residential living.

To know more, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON