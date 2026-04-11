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Golf-Clark uses Augusta's beauty as his secret weapon in Masters charge

GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX):Golf-Clark uses Augusta's beauty as his secret weapon in Masters charge

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:03 am IST
Reuters |
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By Frank Pingue

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April 10 - Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark used patience, positivity and the sheer beauty of Augusta National Golf Club to vault himself into Masters contention on Friday.

World number 78 Clark, who began the day five shots off the pace set by overnight co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, carded a four-under-par 68 to reach four under for the tournament, making his move on a warm, sunny day with firmer and faster conditions that promised to test the field's later starters.

After his round, Clark revealed an unconventional but effective way he keeps himself grounded when the pressure mounts on the famous Georgia layout.

"One of the things here is you look up and see where you are at, one of the most beautiful places in the country," said Clark. "Then also maybe sometimes looking ahead on some of the holes coming up and say, hey, I still got birdie looks, even if I just made a bogey."

"You've got to be really patient. You're going to make bogeys. Just try to eliminate the doubles. And also here especially you can make birdies, too. If you just hang in there you never know when your streak will come."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Golf-Clark uses Augusta's beauty as his secret weapon in Masters charge
Home / Genesis / Golf-Clark uses Augusta's beauty as his secret weapon in Masters charge
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