Gujarat launches single-window portal for film shooting permissions

Gujarat Tourism has launched a Single Window Cinematic Portal to streamline film-shooting permissions in the state, with the initiative aimed at promoting Gujarat as a cinematic tourism and film-shooting destination.

This innovative platform integrates with the Indian Cine Hub, making it easier for production houses to access necessary approvals while highlighting Gujarat's diverse filming locations.

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The portal was launched by Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi on September 27, World Tourism Day. Developed by Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL), the portal brings permissions required for feature films, documentaries, web series and advertisement films onto a single platform.

The initiative is intended to simplify the process for national and international filmmakers, production houses and line producers planning film shoots in Gujarat. It provides a single platform for obtaining the necessary permissions related to filming in the state.

The Gujarat portal has also been bi-directionally integrated with the Government of India’s Indian Cine Hub portal, which facilitates permissions related to cinema and entertainment activities across India. The integration connects Gujarat’s film-shooting permission process with the national-level system.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the implementation, officials from district collector offices, the police department and line producers in Gujarat have been trained on the portal. The training was aimed at familiarising officials and industry stakeholders with the portal’s functioning and the permission process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the implementation, officials from district collector offices, the police department and line producers in Gujarat have been trained on the portal. The training was aimed at familiarising officials and industry stakeholders with the portal’s functioning and the permission process. {{/usCountry}}

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Gujarat Tourism said the state offers a range of locations for filmmakers, including historical heritage sites, cultural locations, natural landscapes, coastline, desert areas, architectural sites and other tourism destinations.

The department aims to develop Gujarat as a preferred cinematic tourism and film-shooting destination. It said increased filming activity could improve the visibility of tourism destinations while creating opportunities for local employment and benefiting hospitality, transportation and other allied sectors.

The launch on World Tourism Day is expected to support digital facilitation of Gujarat’s cinematic tourism ecosystem and make the film-shooting permission process more convenient for filmmakers.