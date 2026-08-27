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Gujarat pitches investment opportunities to Canadian entrepreneurs ahead of Vibrant Summit

During a strategic visit to Toronto, Gujarat CM engaged with Canadian entrepreneurs and inviting collaboration ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027.

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 10:14:47 IST
By Genesis
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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held round-table meetings with entrepreneurs and business representatives in Toronto on the second day of the Gujarat delegation's Canada visit, seeking to strengthen investment, innovation and business partnerships ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027.

CM holds talks with TiE Toronto members

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel greets during a meeting with entrepreneurs, startup founders, and members of TiE Toronto, in Toronto on Monday. (@Bhupendrapbjp X)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel greets during a meeting with entrepreneurs, startup founders, and members of TiE Toronto, in Toronto on Monday. (@Bhupendrapbjp X)

Patel met around 30 representatives of TiE Toronto, including startup founders, entrepreneurs and investors. Discussions focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy and Gujarat's role as a major growth engine.

The chief minister highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Canadian and Gujarat-based enterprises in technology, public policy, financial services and fintech. He also outlined Gujarat's startup ecosystem, investor-friendly policies and infrastructure.

TiE Toronto members were invited to explore opportunities for investment, innovation and scaling their businesses in Gujarat as the state prepares for the 2027 summit.

Focus on B2B ties and partnerships

In a separate round-table meeting, Patel interacted with representatives of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce and appreciated their interest in participating in Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027.

TiE Toronto connects entrepreneurs, investors, experts and industry leaders across sectors including technology, healthcare, biotechnology, media, telecom and financial services.

The delegation's visit forms part of a US-Canada outreach programme linked to preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Senior officials accompanying Patel included Chief Secretary M K Das, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance T Natarajan and Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Mamta Verma.

The state government hopes the outreach will encourage global entrepreneurs and investors to explore Gujarat as a destination for expansion and partnerships in emerging and established sectors.

 
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