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Hannah Wells delivers big 2-run single and Texas knocks off Tennessee 5-2 to stay alive at WCWS

Hannah Wells delivers big 2-run single and Texas knocks off Tennessee 5-2 to stay alive at WCWS

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 12:28 am IST
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OKLAHOMA CITY — Hannah Wells' bases-loaded single in the fifth inning broke open a tight game and Texas forced a second semifinal game at the Women's College World Series, defeating Tennessee 5-2 on Monday.

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Facing elimination for the fifth time in this NCAA Tournament, Texas won to set up a win-or-go-home game between the two teams later in the day.

Tied 1-1 through four innings, the Longhorns added three runs in the fifth. Katie Stewart's one-out home run to left field made it 2-1, then Texas loaded the bases on a double, a walk and a single. Wells drove a 2-0 pitch off the center field wall to score Reese Atwood and Viviana Martinez.

In the circle, Citaly Gutierrez cruised into the seventh inning, holding Tennessee to one run. But the Lady Vols rallied and had the bases loaded with one out. With two out, Emma Clarke drove in a run with an infield single, making it 5-2 with the bases still loaded.

 
Home / Genesis / Hannah Wells delivers big 2-run single and Texas knocks off Tennessee 5-2 to stay alive at WCWS
Home / Genesis / Hannah Wells delivers big 2-run single and Texas knocks off Tennessee 5-2 to stay alive at WCWS
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