Homes Under Budget Rebrands as HUB Interior, Expands Pan-India Design Offerings

Bengaluru, India – Marking a strategic shift in the home and workspace design industry, Bengaluru-headquartered interior brand Homes Under Budget has officially rebranded to HUB Interior , signaling the start of its next phase of innovation and expansion.

The company, recognised for providing modular interiors to Indian homeowners, is now positioning itself as a comprehensive design ecosystem. It aims to offer new services designed for a wider range of lifestyle needs. Homes Under Budget rebrands itself as HUB Interior

“This transformation involves more than just a name change—it reflects our ongoing development,” said Ranjith P Raj, Founder and CEO of HUB Interior. “Homes Under Budget will continue as a sub-brand focused on modular, cost-effective interiors, while the HUB Interior identity opens doors to more verticals and geographies.”

The new verticals operating under the HUB Interior umbrella include:

Homes Under Budget – providing affordable, quality modular home interiors

Home & Merry – offering curated décor products and home lifestyle solutions

Hubsolute – focusing on premium interior services

The Office – specialising in commercial and co-working space design

To address client expectations for efficient and seamless execution, HUB Interior is enhancing its backend with automation. Ebbes Alex, Associate Director of Operations, said, “Our new systems are designed to help reduce delays and improve transparency throughout the design and delivery process.”

As the brand plans its expansion across India, HUB Interior is implementing a franchise-based growth model, with a particular focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. “Our model is built to scale,” added Ranjith. “We are committed to supporting our franchise partners at every stage.”

The company is also introducing services like FastTrack Interiors, which can be completed in 34 days, which is intended for urban families and professionals seeking quicker project turnarounds.

According to Cofounder and Chief Design Officer Susmita Mondal, the rebranding introduces renewed creative energy and a fresh selection of products. “We’ve grown not just in size, but in ideas, ambition, and customer trust,” she said.

HUB Interior’s new identity positions it to become a more prominent participant across India’s residential, commercial, and luxury interior segments.

For more information, visit https://hubinterior.com/ or follow HUB Interior on social platforms.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.