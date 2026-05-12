Until recently, India's UPI system was accessible only through debit cards. The integration of UPI with RuPay Credit has changed this, allowing you to pay with credit wherever QR codes are accepted. Whether you have apply for Credit Card or activated this feature on an existing one, the linking process is a one-time, quick setup. Once done and linked, your Credit Card earns reward points on qualifying UPI payments just as it would on a standard swipe.

Requirements Before You Begin

How to Link Your RuPay Credit Card to UPI Apps like PhonePe & Google Pay

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Before you go on to link your Credit Card with UPI, you should verify these prerequisites to save time and make sure that the setup completes without interruption:

Activate Card: Your RuPay Credit Card must be fully activated through an ATM, mobile banking app or Net Banking before you proceed with UPI linking

Eligibility: Only RuPay Credit Cards are eligible for UPI integration. Any other variant of a Credit Card cannot be linked to UPI

Installing UPI App: A UPI app such as PhonePe & Google Pay that supports RuPay Credit Card linking must be installed and already linked to a bank account before you add and link the Credit Card

Linking Aadhaar to Mobile: Your Aadhaar must be linked to your mobile number and the number must be active to receive the OTP required during the verification process

Steps to Link RuPay Credit Card to UPI

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{{^usCountry}} You can link your RuPay Credit Card to UPI apps such as PhonePe and GPay by using mobile banking apps. You need to first log in to the mobile banking app, such as the ICICI Bank's iMobile app and then follow the steps below: 1. Open the 'UPI Payments' section Go to the 'UPI Payments' or Payments section as seen from the app's home screen through a dedicated tab

Tap on the 'UPI Settings' option on the UPI landing screen

Look for a button to add a RuPay Credit Card. In mobile banking apps, such as ICICI Bank's iMobile app, it appears as a floating action button at the bottom right of the UPI Settings screen

Enter and confirm your preferred UPI ID 2. Select and Verify the Card Select your bank from the list of supported banks, such as ICICI Bank

After selecting the bank, eligible RuPay Credit Cards linked to your registered mobile number will appear

Select the card you want to link and verify its details as asked, such as the last four to six digits of the card number or the card expiry date

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number within the validity window 3. Set Your UPI PIN Choose a 4 or 6-digit UPI PIN, based on the bank's configuration for the linked card

The UPI PIN must be different from your Credit Card PIN, banking app password and device lock PIN for adequate security layering

Confirm the PIN by entering it a second time

Store the PIN securely and never share it with anyone, including bank representatives or app support personnel

If you forget the UPI PIN in the future, it can be reset through UPI Settings by repeating the card verification process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can link your RuPay Credit Card to UPI apps such as PhonePe and GPay by using mobile banking apps. You need to first log in to the mobile banking app, such as the ICICI Bank's iMobile app and then follow the steps below: 1. Open the 'UPI Payments' section Go to the 'UPI Payments' or Payments section as seen from the app's home screen through a dedicated tab

Tap on the 'UPI Settings' option on the UPI landing screen

Look for a button to add a RuPay Credit Card. In mobile banking apps, such as ICICI Bank's iMobile app, it appears as a floating action button at the bottom right of the UPI Settings screen

Enter and confirm your preferred UPI ID 2. Select and Verify the Card Select your bank from the list of supported banks, such as ICICI Bank

After selecting the bank, eligible RuPay Credit Cards linked to your registered mobile number will appear

Select the card you want to link and verify its details as asked, such as the last four to six digits of the card number or the card expiry date

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number within the validity window 3. Set Your UPI PIN Choose a 4 or 6-digit UPI PIN, based on the bank's configuration for the linked card

The UPI PIN must be different from your Credit Card PIN, banking app password and device lock PIN for adequate security layering

Confirm the PIN by entering it a second time

Store the PIN securely and never share it with anyone, including bank representatives or app support personnel

If you forget the UPI PIN in the future, it can be reset through UPI Settings by repeating the card verification process {{/usCountry}}

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After completing these steps, you can use your RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments at merchant outlets.

Making Your First Payment

Once the UPI PIN is set for your RuPay Credit Card, the card is ready for use. You can make a small transaction to confirm if everything is working correctly or not by following the steps below:

Open the UPI app and scan any merchant's QR code or select 'Pay to UPI ID' and enter a merchant's UPI ID manually

When asked to select a payment source, scroll past linked bank accounts and select your newly linked RuPay Credit Card

Enter the required amount, confirm the details and proceed with your RuPay Credit Card UPI PIN

A success notification appears on screen and an SMS alert is sent to your registered mobile number upon completion

Check your Credit Card account through Net Banking or any mobile banking app, such as ICICI Bank's iMobile app, to confirm the transaction details

Keeping it Secure

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The security of the transaction depends upon PIN confidentiality, transaction monitoring and prompt reporting of any suspicious activity. You can take some of the measures mentioned below to secure your Credit Card and transactions:

Never share your UPI PIN with anyone. Trusted banks such as ICICI Bank do not request you to share your UPI PIN over a call or message

Keep the transaction notifications on for both the UPI app and the Credit Card account, so every payment gets an immediate alert

If your smartphone is lost or stolen, block your Credit Card immediately through your mobile banking app or by contacting the customer care helpline

Review your monthly Credit Card statement to reconcile all transactions and raise disputes for any unrecognised transactions

Use mobile data rather than public Wi-Fi for all payments to reduce the risks associated with network interception

Conclusion

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When you apply for Credit Card, you should consider applying for a card that can be linked to UPI apps such as PhonePe and GPay. By meeting the basic prerequisites of linking a RuPay Credit Card to UPI, following the correct steps and setting a secure UPI PIN, you can expand your Credit Card usage to a wide network of QR-enabled merchants across India. The integration also allows you to earn rewards and manage spending more effectively through familiar UPI interfaces. Maintaining strong security practices, such as safeguarding the UPI PIN and regularly monitoring transactions, ensures a safe and reliable payment experience.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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