IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Project Management: Boost leadership skills, elevate your career as project manager

Project management remains central to every enterprise, defining one's competence in initiating, planning and executing projects efficiently. In an AI-driven world, automation reshapes traditional roles, demanding professionals who can harness technology effectively. Certified project management experts are now indispensable across IT, infrastructure, finance and consulting sectors. According to PwC's research 'A Virtual Partnership? How Artificial Intelligence will disrupt Project Management and change the role of Project Managers', by 2030 up to

As project managers transition into more strategic roles, formal training becomes essential to navigate this evolving landscape. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Project Management offers a comprehensive foundation, covering every phase from initiation to closure. The curriculum integrates globally recognised frameworks, advanced tools, and emerging technologies such as AI-driven project analytics. Guided by IIT Delhi’s esteemed faculty and enriched by a strong industry interface, this programme ensures professional excellence. Earning the IIT Delhi certification not only enhances your leadership capabilities but also positions you for higher achievements and long-term career success. While on-the-job skill acquisition is commendable, proper training provides the necessary foundation for future success. If, for some reason, you have missed this critical opportunity, we strongly recommend the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Certificate Programme in Project Management.

This programme ensures you learn the A to Z of project management principles, benefiting from a truly stellar industry interface. Furthermore, the level of expertise of IIT Delhi’s faculty is beyond doubt.

Attaining the IIT Delhi branding will undoubtedly set you up for higher goals and achievements in your professional career.

The curriculum is meticulously designed to introduce the tools and techniques for comprehensive project management—from initiation to closing. You will not only master globally recognised principles and frameworks but also stay current with emerging technologies, such as AI-driven project analytics.

Programme highlights

Now that you know why this is essential, let's explore what truly sets this programme apart. Here are the Key highlights that should compel you to apply for it.

* You'll benefit from over 100 hours of high-impact, live online sessions—all delivered directly by the distinguished IIT Delhi faculty.

* The programme's industry-relevant modules will cover essential methodologies such as Agile, Lean, and the PMBOK Knowledge Areas (the globally standard guidelines), alongside critical digital tools. Note that there is a special focus on AI in project management and you learn to implement it too.

* You'll learn using immersive pedagogy (hands-on teaching) and benefit from powerful peer-to-peer learning (sharing knowledge with classmates) for practical project insights.

* The programme blends real-world business applications with in-depth industry case studies to ensure you gain practical skills for immediate use in your job.

* You will gain a prestigious IIT Delhi certification, ranked #4 in Management Category by NIRF 2025.

Closer look at the various modules

This comprehensive programme covers the full project trajectory, from setting scope and organisational strategy to managing crises and final project closure, with a strong focus on practical execution using tools like WBS and Earned-Value Analysis. You'll master all essential management areas, including leadership, communication and ethics. Furthermore, the course deeply explores the PMBOK Knowledge Areas, alongside modern methodologies such as Agile and Lean system design.

Who is this programme designed for?

This programme is ideal for recent graduates and early career professionals aiming for project roles. It's also perfect for managers needing formal, up-to-date skills, Consultants seeking advanced techniques, and professionals across industries who want to deepen their expertise. Finally, entrepreneurs and investors will gain skills to manage resources efficiently.

Programme details

Classes start: January 24, 2026 (technical orientation December 30, 2025)

Duration: 6 months live online {session timings: Saturday, 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (including break)}

Programme fee: ₹ 1,05,000 (GST will be charged at checkout)

1,05,000 (GST will be charged at checkout) Eligibility: Graduate/diploma-in-engineering holders can apply

Conclusion

This is your opportunity to gain IIT Delhi's prestigious brand, master essential project skills (including AI), and secure your place as a highly competent, certified professional in the field.

