India takes centre stage as guest of honour at Bogota International Book Fair 2026

India has taken centre stage at the Bogota International Book Fair (FILBo) 2026 as the Guest of Honour Country, marking a significant cultural milestone in India-Latin America relations. The fair, being held from April 21 to May 4 in Colombia’s capital, is among the world’s largest literary gatherings, drawing over 6,00,000 visitors and hosting more than 2,000 activities across 20 pavilions with participation from nearly 25 countries. The participation aims to weave a shared cultural horizon between India and Latin America, inviting new audiences to explore Indian stories.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated on April 21 by Colombia’s Minister of Culture, Arts and Knowledge, Yannai Kadamani Fonrodona, along with India’s Ambassador to Colombia and Ecuador, Vanlalhuma, as per a press release. India’s participation is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Colombia, with the National Book Trust (NBT) serving as the implementing agency. A 50-member Indian delegation, led by NBT chairman Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, is participating in the fair, representing a cross-section of authors, illustrators, publishers and cultural practitioners.

Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Shreyansh Mohan, said India’s presence at FILBo was an opportunity for Indian literature to find new audiences in Latin America, describing it as a process of “weaving a shared cultural horizon”. Colombian organisers also shed a focus on the pavilion’s role in strengthening literary and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

A cultural and literary window into India Spread across 3,000 square metres, the India Pavilion has been designed as a multi-layered cultural space combining literature, art and architecture, the release stated. Its mascot, inspired by Kalighat art from West Bengal, depicts a family reading together, symbolising intergenerational storytelling. The pavilion’s design incorporates Indian architectural inspirations, including a stage modelled on Rajasthan’s Amber Fort and a book exhibition layout based on Kerala’s traditional Nalukettu courtyard.

Carrying the slogan “Read and Explore India – पढ़ें और जानें भारत – Lee y explora la India”, the pavilion featured over 100 events, including literary discussions, cultural performances and interactive exhibits. A dedicated Publisher’s Zone facilitated business-to-business interactions, while quiet reading areas aligned with FILBo 2026’s central theme: “Listening to Each Other is Reading Each Other”, which emphasised silence, reflection and dialogue.

Seven curated exhibitions formed the core of the pavilion, exploring themes ranging from women thinkers in India’s intellectual history to Mahatma Gandhi’s influence as a writer and institution builder. Other exhibitions highlighted India’s multilingual literary icons, the evolution of its knowledge systems, and contemporary achievements such as space missions and infrastructure development. A unique exhibit also presented a Colombian photographer’s visual exploration of the Himalayas, showcasing cross-cultural perspectives.

Literature, performances and global dialogue The pavilion is hosting more than 75 Indian and Colombian speakers across disciplines, with sessions covering topics such as Indian knowledge systems, artificial intelligence, translation, cinema and culinary traditions. Notable Indian participants included writers, poets, illustrators and public intellectuals, along with astronaut and Indian Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, who engaged with audiences through special sessions.

A major highlight was the launch of over 50 Indian children’s books translated into Spanish, including 27 bilingual titles, aimed at introducing Indian storytelling to Latin American readers. The pavilion also features daily screenings of Indian films and documentaries with Spanish subtitles, alongside cultural performances such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Rajasthani folk dances.

Visitors can explore nearly 3,000 books on display, interactive children’s zones, and AI-enabled kiosks offering immersive experiences, including virtual interactions with Indian themes. An India-themed restaurant inspired by Lucknow’s cuisine added a culinary dimension to the experience.

By bringing together literature, art, performance and technology, India’s presence at FILBo 2026 positioned the country not only as a repository of ancient knowledge traditions but also as a dynamic contemporary cultural force, fostering deeper engagement with global audiences, the release noted.