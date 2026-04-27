India’s Real Estate Gravity Shift: Beyond the Metros

From high-growth corridors to stable investment hubs, India’s next real estate surge is being shaped by infrastructure, faith, and emerging regional economies.

High-growth corridors and stable investment hubs are shaping India's real estate future, fueled by infrastructure and regional economic developments.

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India's real estate market is poised for growth, driven by infrastructure development, investment stability, and emerging regional economies.

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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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