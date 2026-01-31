Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery showcases Indian jewellery craft at global stage

Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, showcased its jewellery for the first time at Paris Couture Week in collaboration with renowned designer Gaurav Gupta as the official jewellery partner. Known for its focus on fine craftsmanship and design superiority, the brand brought the artistry of Indian jewellery to one of the world’s most prestigious fashion platforms with this partnership. Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, debuted at Paris Couture Week with designer Gaurav Gupta. (Indriya) This season, Gaurav Gupta’s couture draws inspiration from the concept of dualities, elements that co-exist and complete one another and explores contrasts that shape creation itself, such as structure and fluidity, form and formlessness, strength and grace.

The collaboration highlights Indian craftsmanship, showcasing jewellery that complements Gupta's couture, inspired by dualities and contrasts. (Indriya)

Anchored in India’s rich aesthetics and cultural heritage, the brand’s collection lends to Gaurav Gupta’s sculptural couture vocabulary through iconic pieces. Indriya’s intricate temple jewellery proudly reinstates grandeur and brings Indian craftsmanship to center stage, bold Bajubandhs and Haathphools enhance the fluid and structured architecture of the garments and twinkling diamonds become points of light that move with the wearer, connecting body, craft and couture. Shantiswarup Panda, Head of Marketing and Visual Merchandising at Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, said, “Indriya takes pride in bringing the finest nuances of Indian art, craft, architecture and culture into its design vocabulary and its nuanced storytelling. Our collaboration with Gaurav Gupta is an endeavour to present to the world, the beautiful Indian concept of duality in a unique manner through the Paris Couture Week.”

Indriya emphasises tradition and modernity in its designs, enhancing the couture experience. (Indriya)

Abhishek Rastogi, Head of Design at Indriya, added, “Immersed in Gaurav Gupta’s universe, our fine jewellery, led by diamonds and gemstones, and complemented by sculptural gold, has been carefully curated to work in harmony with the collection’s bold silhouettes and flowing forms. Each piece enhances the couture, bringing together precision, craftsmanship and artistic expression.” Couturier Gaurav Gupta said, “Jewellery, for me, is not an embellishment of the body, but an extension of its inner geometry. In The Divine Androgyne, each form becomes a vessel of energy, memory, and quiet power. Working with Indriya felt instinctive, their language of heritage and ornament offered the perfect balance of tradition and restraint, complementing the collection without ever overpowering it.” About Indriya: Indriya, the Aditya Birla Group’s jewellery brand, launched in July 2024, draws its name from the Sanskrit word for ‘five senses’. Rooted in timeless elegance and fine craftsmanship, the brand offers a sensorial jewellery experience through diamonds, precious gemstones and artisanal gold that bridges tradition and modern design. From meticulously crafted bridal heirlooms to contemporary pieces that express personal style, Indriya positions jewellery as both legacy and self-expression. With 45 stores across India, the brand continues to steadily expand its national footprint.

The collection reflects dualities in design, featuring intricate jewellery that enhances Gupta's couture, blending tradition with modernity to create a unique narrative. (Indriya)