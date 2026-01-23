Indriya’s New Bridal Campaign Celebrates the Bride Who Has Dreamt of Her Look for Years

This wedding season, celebrations unfold in colourful hues and traditional rituals as families gather to share time together. Yet, for every bride, the journey begins long before the festivities, before a venue was chosen or an outfit imagined, she already knew the kind of bride she wanted to be. In quiet moments between busy days, while watching others walk down the aisle, or wearing her mother’s jewellery as a child, she imagined herself dressed for the occasion, wearing pieces that felt like an extension of her story. Shaped by memories, cultural influences, and personal aspirations, she considers the moments and details of her celebration. Indriya’s bridal jewellery collection brings this vision to life, empowering her to truly become the bride of her dreams. Indriya launches a bridal jewellery collection inspired by cultural heritage, featuring over 28,000 designs. (Indriya ) Rooted in Indian culture and adapted for the discerning woman of today, Indriya’s bridal collection includes designs for the bride’s trousseau. From statement necklaces to maang tikka, bangles, matha patti, earrings, and more, Indriya has over 28,000 designs in gold, polki and diamond, crafted with endless love. At the heart of this collection is Indriya’s Saptapadma, a bridal necklace inspired by the seven sacred vows of marriage and the lotus—symbolising purity and new beginnings. Crafted in 22Kt yellow gold, it features layered lotus petals, each embossed with one of the seven vows. A launch film accompanies the campaign—focusing on the ideas that long before the wedding day arrives, every bride has already envisioned the kind of bride she wants to be. This film, set in the moments just before the wedding ceremony, presents a perspective of a modern bride and aligns with the brand’s theme, “Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin.” The bride’s ‘inner circle,’ her family who have known her dream, and see it almost as vividly as she does, are integral to the story, making it very relatable in the bridal context.

With a commitment to artistry, the collection blends cultural heritage and contemporary elegance, offering over 28,000 exquisite designs, including the Saptapadma necklace, to celebrate each bride's unique story. (Indriya)

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya, said, “This bridal campaign brings alive the deeply held belief that every bride envisions herself long before her wedding day arrives. At Indriya, our commitment is to walk alongside her on that journey, partnering with her as she brings her bridal dream to life. Whether she seeks contemporary elegance, designs rooted in cultural heritage, or jewellery that reflects her personal story, Indriya remains committed to offering an unparalleled assortment of exquisitely crafted designs for every kind of bridal vision, and to being the jeweller of choice for India.” Shantiswarup Panda, Head of Marketing & Visual Merchandising, Indriya, added, “Indriya intends to be the destination for bridal jewellery, and this campaign has been crafted with that vision at its core. Built on deep consumer insight, it reflects every girl’s dream of becoming the bride she has always imagined. Indriya steps in as her trusted ally on this milestone occasion, offering an exquisite bridal collection. The campaign tells a soulful story of a bride who pauses to savour her look when she is finally ready, feeling her most beautiful and radiant, even as the world waits for her to show up for the wedding. It celebrates a bride's profound love for her bridal jewellery in a meaningful, intimate way that hasn’t been explored before, and that is what draws you in.” Abhishek Rastogi, Head of Design, Indriya, said, “Indriya’s bridal collection is crafted for brides who value artistry that seamlessly blends India’s cultural richness with contemporary elegance. Each piece reflects our commitment to preserving heritage while embracing modern sensibilities. From region-inspired masterpieces, anchored in hyperlocal design references, like Anantara, Padma Ranjini, Raasvi, and Rajashree to timeless classics, we offer an unparalleled assortment for every discerning bride. Every creation is born from meticulous craftsmanship and intricate kaarigari—hallmarks of Indriya’s legacy. Among our signature designs is Saptapadma, an extraordinary necklace inspired by the lotus and the seven sacred vows of marriage. Featured in our campaign film and worn by Aditi Rao Hydari, it captures the sacred essence of a bride’s journey. Through thoughtful detailing and deep cultural inspiration, we’ve crafted jewellery that embodies not just beauty, but the heritage, emotion, and timeless spirit of India.”

Focusing on heritage, Indriya launches bridal collections like Anantara and Rajashree, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern style. (Indriya )