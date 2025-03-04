Interlaken in Summer: Exploring the Many Sides of this Swiss Wonderland

Imagine a summer morning in Interlaken – sitting on a bench on Hohematte, the big plain in the centre of the town, admiring the breathtaking snowcapped Alps while enjoying the scent of wildflowers carried by the crisp mountain air. In the distance, the gentle sound of cowbells blends with the buzz of adventure seekers preparing for the day ahead. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra enjoys the breathtaking heights of Jungfraujoch.

Interlaken, which means 'between lakes', is a great choice for a summer holiday. Nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, this Swiss town offers something for every type of traveller, making it a well-loved destination. Whether you prefer a relaxed getaway surrounded by natural beauty, where every view looks like a picture postcard, or are seeking outdoor adventure— from mountaineering to water sports—Interlaken caters to all interests.

Summer is an ideal time to visit, with temperatures ranging from a pleasant 18°C to 28°C in May and June The long daylight hours, often stretching past 9 pm, provide ample time for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Soaring above the landscapes of Interlaken, Switzerland, with panoramic views of Lake Thun and the Alps.

Discover the Adventurer in You

Interlaken is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top adventure destinations, offering a diverse range of activities to suit all levels of thrill-seekers. From paragliding, skydiving and bungee jumping to canyoning, river rafting, hiking, and mountain biking, there is something for everyone looking to experience the great outdoors.

Imagine gliding through the sky with a panoramic view of Switzerland’s lakes and green meadows. Interlaken offers exhilarating skydiving and canyon jumping experiences. Skydiving here allows you to free-fall from up to 15,000 feet, taking in breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps, Lake Thun, and Lake Brienz. Tandem jumps with expert instructors ensure a safe yet thrilling experience. For those seeking an extra adrenaline rush, canyon jumping offers an extreme free-fall into a narrow gorge, swinging between cliffs at high speed.

A jet boat glides across the waters of Lake Brienz, surrounded by lush green hills and alpine landscapes in Interlaken, Switzerland.

If you prefer water-based adventures, jet boating on Lake Brienz offers an exciting way to explore Interlaken’s natural beauty. Speed across the water, navigating sharp turns and waves, while taking in the dramatic mountain scenery.

For those who enjoy watersports, wakeboarding and wake surfing at Wakehouse Gunten on Lake Thun provide high-energy fun, riding the wake created by a boat. Alternatively, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) offers a more relaxed way to enjoy the lake, though you might find yourself taking an unexpected dip!Whitewater rafting and river canyoning is another way to get thrills in the water.

Paragliding in Interlaken is an unforgettable way to experience the Jungfrau region’s stunning summer landscape. Many launch points offer spectacular views, including the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau peaks. For a more leisurely experience, kayaking on Lake Brienz or cycling through the picturesque countryside provide enjoyable, low-impact ways to explore the region.

Hiking Amidst the Magnificent Alps

Interlaken boasts an extensive network of well-maintained trails suitable for both hikers and mountain bikers. From gentle lakeside walks to more challenging mountain ascents, the area offers routes that showcase Switzerland’s breathtaking summer scenery.

A popular option is the Harder Kulm hike, which can also be accessed by a cable car, offering panoramic views over Interlaken, Lake Thun, and Lake Brienz. Another must-visit is Schynige Platte, a mountain ridge known for its alpine flower gardens and spectacular views of the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau peaks, the Grosse Scheidegg trail offers sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Mountain bikers can enjoy exciting downhill trails or explore scenic cross-country routes, discovering hidden gems along the way.

A Train Journey to the Top of Europe

Interlaken’s charm is at its peak during the summer months, with the towering Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau mountains dominating the skyline. A visit here would be incomplete without a trip on the historic Jungfraujoch Railways, which winds through tunnels and glaciers before reaching the highest railway station in Europe. The journey itself is a highlight, with every turn revealing stunning alpine vistas.

At 3,463 metres, Jungfraujoch – known as the Top of Europe – is a spectacular snowy landscape, even in summer. The contrast between the snow-covered peaks and the green valleys below makes for a truly stunning scene. The Snow Fun Park offers a variety of activities, from snow tubing to skiing, or you can simply enjoy the rare experience of standing on a glacier in the middle of July. The Ice palace with its ice sculptures carved in the glacier is a must do as well as a visit to the “Bollywood” restaurant as nothing warms the heart like desi meal in such snowy surroundings.

Since 2020, for a new way to access the Top of Europe, take the Eiger Express cable car from Grindelwald Terminal to the Eiger Glacier in just 15 minutes. This is the fastest way to reach Jungfraujoch, the Top of Europe, and offers spectacular views en route.

An eagle’s-eye view above Grindelwald with the First Glider.

Exploring Grindelwald First

Grindelwald First offers a variety of activities and viewpoints, accessible by cable car. The First Cliff Walk by Tissot is a thrilling metal walkway clinging to the mountainside, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

For an adrenaline-fuelled experience, the First Flyer zipline allows you to glide over alpine meadows at speeds of up to 84 km/h. Alternatively, the First Glider offers a head-first flying experience, reaching speeds of up to 83 km/h.

For a different kind of thrill, try a Mountain Cart, a gravity-powered go-kart that takes you on an exciting ride down the slopes of Grindelwald. For those seeking a gentler activity, the hiking trail to Bachalpsee leads to a serene lake reflecting the surrounding peaks.

Planning Your Swiss Adventure

Packing for a summer trip to Interlaken should include layers, as temperatures vary, especially at higher altitudes. Lightweight, breathable clothing is essential for warm days, while a light waterproof jacket and a fleece or jumper will be useful for cooler evenings or mountain excursions. Comfortable hiking shoes are a must, and swimwear is recommended for lake activities. Sun protection – including sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat – is also important, as the Alpine sun can be strong.

And laastly get yourself a Swiss Travel Pass – an all in one ticket across Switzerland valid on trains, buses and boats which also gets you discounts on mountain excursions as well as free entry in upto 400 museums.

