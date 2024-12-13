Is your lap a safe spot for your baby? Not in a moving car

How do your young children travel in the car? Sitting or standing as and wherever they please, or on your lap if they are younger with your arms acting as a restraint. In Indian cities, it is uncommon to see infants or children seated in a proper car restraint system like a baby car seat, which is specially designed to keep children safe in moving vehicles. Ensure safety for your child with 'The Safest Lap,’ led by Fortis La Femme

Did you know that unrestrained travel significantly increases crash fatalities? A 2023 study revealed that 30 per cent of 0–3 year-olds and 36 per cent of 8–12 year-olds killed in road accidents were not properly buckled up. Despite this risk, people compromise child safety by carrying infants in their laps or arms during rides. A mother’s lap may be the most secure place for a baby, but this is not true when travelling in a car.

Research indicates that using an appropriate baby car seat can significantly reduce the risk of injury by approximately 70 per cent and the risk of death by 28 per cent, as compared to relying solely on seat belts for securing children. A public awareness campaign called ‘The Safest Lap,’ led by Fortis La Femme in association with Chicco, Lifecell, and Hindustan Times is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of proper baby car seats in making car rides safe for little children. As part of the campaign, more than 13,000 people have taken a pledge to make their cars safer for children.

Fortis has also released a lullaby as a part of the same initiative, which underlines the importance of baby car seats right from the time that you take your baby back home from the hospital. The video uses catchy music to convey the message in an engaging way.

Listen to the full lullaby:

The Safest Lap initiative understands the complexities of parenthood. We encourage you to take proactive steps to ensure your baby's safety, both at home and while travelling. By following our simple guidelines, you can safeguard your child's present and future. Discover how to keep your little one secure and happy.

Why a baby car seat is important

A baby car seat offers superior protection for children’s delicate necks and spines in the event of a car accident. For this, every child must be secured in a baby car seat or booster seat, appropriate for their age, which comes with an ISOFIX restraint system. Often, when we are headed to a local market or someplace in the neighbourhood, we tend to forget safety norms. But making the child sit in a baby car seat is a must, even for short trips. Infants and toddlers should always be in rear-facing baby car seats. As children grow, they can transition to forward-facing baby car seats. You can even buy multi-function baby car seats that transition from one stage to the other as the child grows. However, it is essential to maintain rear-facing seating for as long as possible for the added safety it brings.

You must also ensure the baby car seat is correctly installed and your child is securely harnessed. As a parent, you must choose a baby car seat that is the right size for your child – every manufacturer has norms for usage in accordance with the height and weight of the child. Read the norms and choose the right one.

Furthermore, you should opt for a baby car seat with an ISOFIX system as these are much simpler to install and uninstall in the car and offer added safety too. In case of infants and smaller children, you must also ensure that the headrest is adjusted so that your child’s head is properly supported throughout the ride.

Finding the right baby car seat

Read on to know some key factors while choosing and using the right baby car seat.

· The baby car seat that you choose should have an ISOFIX car system

· Baby car seats start at 40 centimetres and go up to 150 centimetres in height. Choose the one that is right for your child

· Look at a combination of height and weight, not only height

· According to guidelines, the child should be in a rear-facing baby car seat from 40 to 70 centimetres as their neck is much weaker, and the head-to-body ratio is one-third

· As far as possible, purchase baby car seats from reputable manufacturers that meet safety standards. Manufacturers like Chicco offer a range of car seats that meet global safety standards and provide expert guidance to help parents make informed purchase decisions.

· Newer baby car seats are simple to fix in the car. Go for the latest model

· After installing the baby car seat, ensure that the child is properly strapped into it at all times, even for short trips

· The height of the headrest must be correct – the baby’s head must be at least one inch before the point where the headrest ends.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.