New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer was named the 2025-26 Calder Memorial Trophy winner on Wednesday.

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The award is presented to the player who was the most proficient in his first year in the league.

Schaefer, at 18 years, 223 days on the final day of the regular season, is the youngest winner of the award in NHL history. He is one day younger than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14.

Schaefer received all 198 first-place votes and finished with 1,980 points. He is the first unanimous recipient of the award since Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets received first-place votes on all 50 ballots cast in 1992-93.

Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov pocketed 120 second-place votes and finished with 1,158 points, followed by Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke .

Schaefer, the top overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, learned that he won the award when his father, Todd, and brother, Johnathon, showed up on the set of ABC's "GMA3" in New York. The latter two traveled from the Toronto suburbs to share in Matthew's honor.

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{{^usCountry}} "We've got a lot of good family," said Matthew Schaefer, 18, "My mom's helped me and my family so much with everything; obviously we've had some tough losses, but it hasn't stopped us as a family. We've gotten a lot closer. For you guys to be here ... it means a lot. This year was super important to me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We've got a lot of good family," said Matthew Schaefer, 18, "My mom's helped me and my family so much with everything; obviously we've had some tough losses, but it hasn't stopped us as a family. We've gotten a lot closer. For you guys to be here ... it means a lot. This year was super important to me." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Schaefer's mother, Jennifer, died in 2024 from breast cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schaefer's mother, Jennifer, died in 2024 from breast cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Schaefer led all first-year players in ice time this season and shared the NHL lead in goals while playing in all 82 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schaefer led all first-year players in ice time this season and shared the NHL lead in goals while playing in all 82 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Demidov, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led all 2025-26 rookies in points and assists . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Demidov, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led all 2025-26 rookies in points and assists . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sennecke was tied with Schaefer for the rookie lead in goals and finished two points behind Demidov with 60 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sennecke was tied with Schaefer for the rookie lead in goals and finished two points behind Demidov with 60 points. {{/usCountry}}

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