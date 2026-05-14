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Isles' Matthew Schaefer wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-SCHAEFER/

Updated on: May 14, 2026 12:59 am IST
Reuters |
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New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer was named the 2025-26 Calder Memorial Trophy winner on Wednesday.

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The award is presented to the player who was the most proficient in his first year in the league.

Schaefer, at 18 years, 223 days on the final day of the regular season, is the youngest winner of the award in NHL history. He is one day younger than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14.

Schaefer received all 198 first-place votes and finished with 1,980 points. He is the first unanimous recipient of the award since Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets received first-place votes on all 50 ballots cast in 1992-93.

Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov pocketed 120 second-place votes and finished with 1,158 points, followed by Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke .

Schaefer, the top overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, learned that he won the award when his father, Todd, and brother, Johnathon, showed up on the set of ABC's "GMA3" in New York. The latter two traveled from the Toronto suburbs to share in Matthew's honor.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Isles' Matthew Schaefer wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie
Home / Genesis / Isles' Matthew Schaefer wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie
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