Jaguars counting on more heart-pounding plays than head-scratching ones from QB Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It must be somewhat maddening to coach Trevor Lawrence. HT Image

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback makes head-scratching decisions like leaping over the goal line on a designed tush push, running two steps past the line of scrimmage before releasing the ball and declining easy dump-offs in favor of tougher throws down the field — often into harm’s way.

Then he makes plays like he did to close out a 31-28 victory against Kansas City on Monday night.

Lawrence had two of the best throws of his five-year NFL career in the final minute, an absolute dime to Brian Thomas Jr. for 33 yards followed by a 13-yard bull's-eye to Dyami Brown on the other side of the field.

Those set up Lawrence’s crazy scramble for the winning score that had a packed stadium, both teams and millions more watching from home wondering what they just witnessed on a national stage.

“Competitive greatness is being your best when your best is required,” first-year head coach Liam Coen said Monday. "Obviously the funky play at the end, but he willed himself to get into the end zone. He did it all night using his legs, playing hard, playing tough, showing some fire. I think our players did feed off that, and I was really proud of the way he competed.”

Lawrence ran 10 times for a team-leading 54 yards and two touchdowns, using his legs as much as he has in any previous start. He nearly had another rushing score, but the ball got knocked out of his hands when he improvised at the goal line early in the second quarter and went high instead of low.

His final run of the night — on his 26th birthday, no less — was even more surreal.

Lawrence fell when a guard stepped on his right foot to start a first-and-goal play from the 1. He stumbled trying to get up, finally reached his feet, slipped a shoestring tackle in the backfield and then scrambled for a 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds remaining.

“Yeah, it’s a goofy finish, but what a tough moment for him to be able to say he wasn’t going to lose,” Coen said. “That’s really what it comes down to. He wasn’t going to lose. He made an unbelievable individual effort that hopefully can continue to springboard us.”

Jacksonville (4-1) hosts Seattle (3-2) on Sunday, a short week that forces players and coaches to move on quickly after beating the three-time defending AFC champions in prime time.

Are the Jaguars lucky or legit?

“Obviously we think we’re a good team. We believe that, but you don’t listen to the outside noise,” Lawrence said. “We have that confidence and belief, and that’s what matters.”

Takeaways have been the key to Jacksonville’s turnaround this season. The Jaguars have a league-leading 14 takeaways — five more than they had in 2024 — and are an NFL-best plus-eight in turnover margin.

Devin Lloyd had the longest one in franchise history in the game against Kansas City. The fourth-year linebacker intercepted a pass at the goal line and went 99 yards the other way for a touchdown and his league-leading fifth takeaway. A high school receiver who was born in Kansas City and grew up rooting for the Chiefs, Lloyd broke tackles by Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Kareem Hunt while speeding toward the end zone.

Jacksonville’s third-down defense remains a work in progress. The Jags have allowed opponents to convert 47% on the crucial down, which ranks 30th in the league.

Two-way rookie Travis Hunter made two impressive catches against the Chiefs. He juked two defenders in the flat on his way to a 12-yard gain in the second quarter and hauled in a 44-yarder over two defenders in the third. The Jaguars scored on both drives.

Hunter played 64 total snaps, including 39 on offense. He finished with three catches for 64 yards as well as two tackles and a pass breakup.

DE Josh Hines-Allen has half a sack through five games. He is making an impact with quarterback pressures but has been unable to finish. He remains two sacks shy of breaking the franchise’s career record (55) held by Tony Brackens.

The Jaguars placed TE Brenton Strange (hip) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. C Robert Hainsey (hamstring) also could miss time. DE Travon Walker is recovering from wrist surgery.

5 — Number of times the Jaguars have lost in their last six short weeks following Monday Night Football.

Jacksonville gets Seattle traveling cross-country and playing at 1 p.m. Eastern, a potential break for the home team.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL