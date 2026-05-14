...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

JK Maxx Paints launches new campaign “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” featuring Akshay Kumar

JK Maxx Paints launches 'Maxx Karo, Relax Karo' campaign featuring Akshay Kumar, simplifying home painting decisions. 

Updated on: May 14, 2026 11:48 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

JK Maxx Paints, backed by JK Cement Limited, has launched its new brand campaign, “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo”, featuring its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar. This marks the next phase of growth for the brand through its collaboration with the Bollywood superstar. It also builds on the foundation established by its flagship product JK Wallmaxx Putty.

The campaign addresses common homeowner challenges while promoting reliable products, ensuring ease and confidence in home improvement. The integrated campaign will be showcased across various media platforms.(JK Maxx Paints)

The campaign addresses one of the most common yet overlooked challenges homeowners face - the confusion associated with painting their homes. From selecting the right products to ensuring durability, finish, and future performance, the process often becomes overwhelming. With the “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” campaign, JK Maxx Paints aims to simplify home improvement by providing dependable products that give homeowners confidence in their results.

Conceptualised in a light-hearted and humorous tone, the new TVC film showcases social gatherings where Akshay Kumar plays the host who responds to every question, no matter how unrelated, with the same answer: “JK Maxx”. This creates confusion among his friends, while his wife appears to understand the reason behind it. A flashback then reveals his own home painting experience, where every recommendation for putty, primer, and paint leads back to JK Maxx. The brand is suggested so frequently that it becomes his automatic response .

“We understand that painting a home is an emotional journey, and today’s consumers are looking for reliability, and results they can feel confident about. With ‘Maxx Karo, Relax Karo’ campaign, JK Maxx Paints aims to offer that reassurance, helping homeowners make choices with ease. Having Akshay Kumar as the face of the campaign adds to the brand’s credibility and relatability. We are confident that this light-hearted narrative will connect well with consumers, influencers and channel partners alike,” said. Amandeep Malhari- Head of Marketing, – White Cement and Paints.

The integrated campaign will be rolled out across television, OTT, CTV, digital, social media, outdoor, and retail touchpoints.

For more information, please visit the JK Maxx Paints website - https://jkmaxxpaints.com/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
akshay kumar
Home / Genesis / JK Maxx Paints launches new campaign “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” featuring Akshay Kumar
Home / Genesis / JK Maxx Paints launches new campaign “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” featuring Akshay Kumar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.