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Kejriwal says Punjab traders’ issues being addressed through dedicated commission

Arvind Kejriwal announced the Punjab State Traders Commission's efforts to solve issues faced by local traders, asserting commitment to improving their welfare.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 08:54 pm IST
By Genesis
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Punjab government was working to resolve the problems of traders and shopkeepers through the Punjab State Traders Commission, while alleging that previous governments ignored their concerns.

Arvind Kejriwal also called attention to persistent criminal activities in the state.(ANI Video Grab/File)

Speaking at a meeting of the commission in Jalandhar alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal described small traders as the backbone of the economy and said the commission was designed to ensure that their grievances reach the government directly.

What Kejriwal said

  • Small traders are the backbone of Punjab’s economy
  • Punjab State Traders Commission has been set up at state, district and constituency levels
  • Around 800 markets have been identified across the state
  • Traders’ complaints are forwarded directly to the Chief Minister’s Office

“To ensure that the voice of a small trader reaches the Chief Minister directly, we created the Punjab State Traders Commission,” Kejriwal said.

He claimed extortion faced by traders under previous governments had ended during the AAP government’s tenure.

Remarks on law and order

 
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Home / Genesis / Kejriwal says Punjab traders’ issues being addressed through dedicated commission
Home / Genesis / Kejriwal says Punjab traders’ issues being addressed through dedicated commission
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