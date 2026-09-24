Klopp calls on Germany to 'rise above ourselves' as new era begins

New Germany coach Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday called on his squad to harness the power of the collective ahead of his first match in charge.

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Germany play the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday still bruised from a third-straight early World Cup elimination, having gone out at the last 32 stage to Paraguay.

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The defeat was the last match of then coach Julian Nagelsmann's tenure, with Klopp soon named as his successor.

During his time in club management, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach often spoke of developing a system which would allow a team to outshine another with better individual talents.

"These are outstanding talents we have here," Klopp said.

"All the players in our squad have frequently outperformed expectations at their clubs. Now, one might ask: when was the last time that happened with the national team?

"I haven't watched every game, but I'm certain it hasn't happened every time."

The 59-year-old coach said he had the benefit of both being an outsider until taking the job in the summer, along with being able to peek behind the curtain

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{{^usCountry}} "I'm right in the thick of it all at the moment. I'm the one who is on the inside, yet I still have the perspective of an outsider looking in from a few weeks ago," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm right in the thick of it all at the moment. I'm the one who is on the inside, yet I still have the perspective of an outsider looking in from a few weeks ago," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are in the process of finding a way to do this together, to succeed together. If we come together in this setup we can create days where we can rise above ourselves."

Klopp said the "impression persists" that the players do not care about performing at the international level.

"But believe me they care deeply. Believe me, it means everything to them."

Klopp recalled veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the squad and said he will start between the sticks on Thursday.

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Ter Stegen won the 2015 Champions League final with Barcelona alongside Xavi, who will coach the Netherlands for the first time on Thursday.

"It's very special," ter Stegen said of seeing his former teammate.

"I won't kid anyone Xavi is a very important person in my life. We get along very well."

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