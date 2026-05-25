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Kroenkes watch on as Arsenal's players finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy

Kroenkes watch on as Arsenal's players finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy

Published on: May 25, 2026 12:08 am IST
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With billionaire owner Stan Kroenke watching on, Arsenal’s players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy as they lifted the biggest prize in English soccer to the backdrop of tickertape and fireworks on Sunday.

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Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard looked up to the sky and back down at the trophy, shaking his head in disbelief, before walking in front of his celebrating teammates and lifting it aloft inside Selhurst Park after a campaign-ending 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal clinched a first English league title since 2004 with a game to spare in midweek, after three straight runner-up finishes.

Kroenke made his way to London for the trophy lift and watched the game against Palace next to his son, Josh. About an hour after the game finished, they walked out onto the field with the trophy ahead of the ceremony.

It marked the latest success in Kroenke’s sporting empire. The Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship in 2023, a year after the LA Rams won the Super Bowl and Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in NHL. All three of those teams are in the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment portfolio that also now includes the best soccer team in England.

 
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Home / Genesis / Kroenkes watch on as Arsenal's players finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy
Home / Genesis / Kroenkes watch on as Arsenal's players finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy
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