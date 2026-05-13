LeBron James favored to return next season, but

LeBron James said he's not ready to make a decision on playing a 24th NBA season, but oddsmakers strongly anticipate him being on the court come the 2026-27 season.

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James, 41, said after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by Oklahoma City on Monday night that, "what my future , I don't know, obviously."

However, the odds of James retiring opened with "No" at -450 at SportsBetting.ag, compared to 275 that he will. That implies an 81.8% chance that James will play next season.

"I got a lot of time to sit back like I think I said last year after we lost, I think to Minnesota, to go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them and spend some time with them and then when the time comes ... obviously you guys will know what I decide to do," James said.

The book opened several James-related props after the Lakers' elimination. Among them:

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{{^usCountry}} Will LeBron James return to the Lakers in 2026-27? Yes No Implies 40% chance of James returning to play next season with the Lakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Will LeBron James return to the Lakers in 2026-27? Yes No Implies 40% chance of James returning to play next season with the Lakers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Will LeBron and Bronny James be on the same team next year? Yes No Implies 37% of LeBron and Bronny playing on the same team next season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Will LeBron and Bronny James be on the same team next year? Yes No Implies 37% of LeBron and Bronny playing on the same team next season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If LeBron James decides to play next season, the next biggest question is which team he will suit up for. He is a pending free agent, and his name has been tied to a range of potential destinations including another reunion in Cleveland and heading to Northern California to tag team with Stephen Curry on the Warriors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If LeBron James decides to play next season, the next biggest question is which team he will suit up for. He is a pending free agent, and his name has been tied to a range of potential destinations including another reunion in Cleveland and heading to Northern California to tag team with Stephen Curry on the Warriors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} LeBron James 2026-27 NBA Team * Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons Brooklyn Nets Houston Rockets Orlando Magic Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers Charlotte Hornets Los Angeles Clippers Washington Wizards Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Miami Heat Atlanta Hawks Toronto Raptors Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans Utah Jazz *SportsBetting.ag odds provided for entertainment purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LeBron James 2026-27 NBA Team * Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons Brooklyn Nets Houston Rockets Orlando Magic Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers Charlotte Hornets Los Angeles Clippers Washington Wizards Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Miami Heat Atlanta Hawks Toronto Raptors Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans Utah Jazz *SportsBetting.ag odds provided for entertainment purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

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James was selected to his 22nd consecutive All-Star Game as he thrived in an unfamiliar role for much of the season. Luka Doncic was the Lakers' top offensive threat, and he led the league with an average of 33.5 points per game. Austin Reaves ranked second on the team at 23.3 ppg, with James third at 20.9 ppg.

James contributed 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest during the regular season, and 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds during the playoffs minus the injured Doncic.

"Obviously we fell a little short, but I'm not looking at my year as a disappointment, that's for damn sure," James said. "I was put in some positions I never played in my career before, actually in my life. I've never been a third option in my life.

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"So, to be able to thrive in that role for that period of time and then have to step back into the role that I've been accustomed with over my career or my life playing this sport and be able to thrive under that and then just my teammates allowing me to lead them under extreme circumstances, I thought that was pretty cool for me at this stage of my career."

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