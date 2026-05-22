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Lewis Hamilton says he's staying in F1 despite people 'trying to retire me'

Lewis Hamilton says he's staying in F1 despite people 'trying to retire me'

Published on: May 22, 2026 12:40 am IST
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MONTREAL — Lewis Hamilton has pushed back against what he calls people “trying to retire me” and insists he'll be staying in Formula 1 for “quite some time” to come.

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The 41-year-old seven-time F1 champion appeared to confirm that his Ferrari contract covers 2027 as he was asked about next year after an up-and-down start to his second season with the Italian team.

“I’m still in contract, so everything’s 100% clear to me. I’m still focused, I'm still motivated, I still love what I do with all my heart, and I’m going to be here for quite some time, so get used to it,” he said Thursday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

“There’s a lot of people that are trying to retire me, and that’s not even on my thoughts. I’m already thinking of what will be next and planning for the next five years. But yeah, I still plan to be here for some time.”

“The direction they’ve gone in the past couple of years has been just fantastic, so very inspired by what they’ve done. Really, really proud of the team. And I think they can go from strength to strength from here and only get stronger.”

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Home / Genesis / Lewis Hamilton says he's staying in F1 despite people 'trying to retire me'
Home / Genesis / Lewis Hamilton says he's staying in F1 despite people 'trying to retire me'
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