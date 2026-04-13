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LHP Noah Schultz, White Sox's No. 2 prospect, set for debut Tuesday

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-SCHULTZ/

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 12:04 am IST
Reuters |
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The Chicago White Sox are promoting No. 2 prospect Noah Schultz, who will make his major league debut in Tuesday's home game vs. Tampa Bay.

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The team announced the news Sunday on its social media accounts with the caption, "Coming soon to a mound near you."

The 22-year-old left-hander was Chicago's first-round pick in the 2022 draft. In 14 innings this season at Triple-A Charlotte, Schultz has posted a 1.29 ERA, striking out 19 and walking two.

At 6-foot-10, Schultz will become one of the tallest left-handed pitchers in major league history, joining Randy Johnson and Eric Hillman.

He threw just 73 total innings across Double-A and Triple-A last season due to a patella injury. Schultz is yet to throw more than 88 1/3 innings in a season since being drafted, dealing with shoulder and hand injuries.

Over five seasons across five levels of minor league competition, Schultz has a career 2.76 ERA in 59 appearances spanning 221 2/3 innings. He has 285 strikeouts against 84 walks.

 
Home / Genesis / LHP Noah Schultz, White Sox's No. 2 prospect, set for debut Tuesday
Home / Genesis / LHP Noah Schultz, White Sox's No. 2 prospect, set for debut Tuesday
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