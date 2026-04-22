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Lightning coach: Victor Hedman 'doubtful' to play in first round

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-HEDMAN/

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 12:14 am IST
Reuters |
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Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is unlikely to suit up for his team in its first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Jon Cooper announced Tuesday.

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Hedman hasn't played in a game since exiting in the first period of Tampa Bay's 6-2 victory versus the Vancouver Canucks on March 19 due to illness. Six days later, the Lightning announced Hedman was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Hedman was spotted on the ice after Tampa Bay's optional morning skate ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens recorded a 4-3 victory in overtime on Sunday in the opener of the best-of- seven series.

When asked to put a percentage on Hedman's health, Cooper said the defenseman could return "at some point, I think, but not right now.

"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I'd say I'd put that on the doubtful side for this series."

 
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Home / Genesis / Lightning coach: Victor Hedman 'doubtful' to play in first round
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