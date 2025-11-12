Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Lucknow hosted grand welcome for FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy

ByGenesis
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 03:28 pm IST

CM Yogi Adityanath and Sports Minister Girish Yadav to flag off the Trophy Yatra under the theme “Khelenge Yuva, Jeetega Desh”

The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Trophy arrived in Lucknow on November 12, marking a major highlight in the run-up to the global tournament scheduled in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the welcome ceremony as the chief guest, while Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav attended as the special guest.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lead the welcome ceremony for the Hockey World Cup Trophy in Lucknow.
The event, held at 5, Kalidas Marg witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of government officials, sportspersons, students, and sports organisations.

The Trophy Yatra, launched earlier this week in Tamil Nadu with the unveiling of its mascot, aims to promote hockey at the grassroots level and ignite sporting passion among India’s youth.

Centred around the slogan “Khelenge Yuva, Jeetega Desh”, the campaign reflects the state government’s ongoing push to build a strong sports culture in Uttar Pradesh. The Yatra seeks to motivate young athletes to pursue excellence and bring glory to the nation, aligning with the broader goal of making sports a mass movement.

