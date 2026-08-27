Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Godrej’s fourth unit in Bhind’s Malanpur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on August 26 inaugurated the fourth manufacturing unit of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) at the Malanpur industrial area in Bhind district. The company has invested more than ₹450 crore in the new unit, which is expected to generate employment opportunities and supply products to markets across the country.

The facility, poised to become Asia's largest soap manufacturing unit, underscores the state's industrial growth and commitment to job creation, echoing Yadav's vision for operational investments. (PTI File)

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Speaking at the inauguration, Yadav said the expansion reflected the growing industrial activity in the Gwalior-Chambal region and highlighted the state government's focus on converting investment commitments into operational projects.

The chief minister said the new facility would become Asia's largest soap manufacturing unit and would produce around 4,000 soaps per minute. He also said the government was working with industries to create employment opportunities and strengthen the state's industrial base.

Focus on investment and jobs

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had moved beyond signing memorandums of understanding and was focusing on bringing investments to the ground. He claimed that more than 30% of investment commitments in the state had progressed to the implementation stage.

According to the chief minister, investments worth more than ₹10 lakh crore are taking shape across different sectors in Madhya Pradesh, with several projects already beginning production. He also said the state's exports had risen to ₹76,000 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said the development of industries in the Gwalior-Chambal region was helping change its economic profile. He referred to upcoming investments in the region, including a telecommunications manufacturing zone in Gwalior, and said the government was seeking to create more opportunities for employment and industrial growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said the development of industries in the Gwalior-Chambal region was helping change its economic profile. He referred to upcoming investments in the region, including a telecommunications manufacturing zone in Gwalior, and said the government was seeking to create more opportunities for employment and industrial growth. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said the state government expected Godrej to establish a fifth unit at Malanpur and suggested that the company undertake local skill-development programmes to prepare workers for industrial employment.

Godrej expands Malanpur operations

Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products, said the company's association with Malanpur goes back 35 years. According to her, the company's first soap manufacturing unit at the location was established in 1991.

She said Godrej Consumer Products was expanding opportunities for women working in its industrial operations, including access to facilities such as accommodation and workplace security. She added that women would also have opportunities to work in night shifts, along with avenues for skill development and leadership.

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The company also highlighted its work on products aimed at preventing mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria. Nisaba Godrej said the company was prepared to work with the Madhya Pradesh government towards the state's goal of becoming malaria-free by 2030.

GCPL MD and CEO Asif Malbari said the new unit marked an important milestone for the company. He said Godrej had invested about ₹850 crore in its Malanpur operations over the years across its manufacturing facilities spread over around 70 acres.

The company currently has a total soap manufacturing capacity of around two lakh tonnes, and the latest expansion is expected to further strengthen its manufacturing footprint in Asia.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel were also present at the event.