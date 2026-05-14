Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday released the 36th instalment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana and transferred more than ₹1,835 crore into the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries across the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav addresses beneficiaries during a Ladli Behna Yojana event in Narsinghpur, where over ₹ 1,835 crore was transferred to women beneficiaries.

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According to a government press note, Yadav transferred ₹1,835.67 crore through a single click during a programme organised in the Mungwani area of Narsinghpur district. The government said a total of 1,25,22,542 women beneficiaries received the amount under the scheme.

The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 40 development projects worth ₹296 crore during the programme, according to the official statement.

CM interacts with children, beneficiaries

The government note stated that the programme began with flower petals being showered on young girls. The chief minister was also seen interacting with a child performing stick-based martial arts and briefly demonstrated the skill himself.

According to the statement, Yadav also performed cow worship, visited exhibitions set up at the venue, released a calendar showcasing Narsinghpur’s heritage and distributed benefits among beneficiaries. Meritorious students were also given laptops and certificates.

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{{^usCountry}} After referring to development works in the district, the Chief Minister remarked, “May no evil eye fall upon Narsinghpur.” Opposition criticised over Ladli Behna remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After referring to development works in the district, the Chief Minister remarked, “May no evil eye fall upon Narsinghpur.” Opposition criticised over Ladli Behna remarks {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the Congress had earlier claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana would continue only until elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the Congress had earlier claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana would continue only until elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Congress leaders used to say that the Ladli Behna Yojana would last only till the elections,” the CM said, according to the government release. He added, “We believe that people perceive the divine according to their own feelings and mindset. The mindset of Congress leaders itself is flawed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Congress leaders used to say that the Ladli Behna Yojana would last only till the elections,” the CM said, according to the government release. He added, “We believe that people perceive the divine according to their own feelings and mindset. The mindset of Congress leaders itself is flawed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister also alleged that the opposition had failed to respect women and claimed that this was the reason the Congress was weakening politically. According to the official note, Yadav also referred to recent election outcomes and said the BJP was becoming stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. ‘Women’s empowerment is top priority’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister also alleged that the opposition had failed to respect women and claimed that this was the reason the Congress was weakening politically. According to the official note, Yadav also referred to recent election outcomes and said the BJP was becoming stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. ‘Women’s empowerment is top priority’ {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister said the state government had transferred nearly ₹46,000 crore into the accounts of women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna scheme since the BJP government came to power. Including transfers made during the previous government, the amount had crossed ₹55,000 crore, according to the statement.

Yadav also highlighted the representation of women in politics and governance.

According to the official release:

Six women have been made MPs out of 29 parliamentary seats

Twenty-seven women have been elected as MLAs

Five women have been made ministers

Women have been given opportunities to operate more than four lakh medium-category units

The Chief Minister also said that over 34 lakh women farmers had been linked with advanced agriculture and animal husbandry initiatives. “If you prepare a plan with 25 cows, the government will provide a subsidy of ₹10 lakh,” he said, according to the statement.

Development projects and new announcements

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The government statement said development works worth ₹296.40 crore were announced for Narsinghpur district, including foundation laying for 17 projects worth ₹215.65 crore and inauguration of 23 projects worth ₹80.68 crore.

CM Yadav also announced:

A new college in Mungwani

A 250-metre bridge over the Sher river costing ₹ 24 crore

Hockey astro turf installation in Narsinghpur stadium

A study for the proposed Budena dam project to improve irrigation

According to the government note, seven new bridges, including one over the Narmada river, would also be constructed.

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