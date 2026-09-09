...
...
Next Story

Madhya Pradesh emerges as new growth hub for investors: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a premier growth hub for investors, driven by significant reforms and diverse opportunities in sectors like tourism.

Updated on: Sep 9, 2026, 07:58:12 IST
By Genesis
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major investment, industry and employment hub, with opportunities spanning food processing, textiles, artificial intelligence, data, drones, defence and tourism, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in Dubai.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits headquarters of BEEAH Group, the Sustainability and Waste Management Organisation, in Sharjah on Tuesday. (@DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo) (@DrMohanYadav51 X)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits headquarters of BEEAH Group, the Sustainability and Waste Management Organisation, in Sharjah on Tuesday. (@DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo) (@DrMohanYadav51 X)

Speaking to media representatives on the first day of his four-day Dubai visit, Yadav said the state had created a business-friendly ecosystem by implementing more than 25 new policies and scrapping several obsolete laws. He said the reforms had accelerated large industrial projects and strengthened investor confidence.

Yadav said more than 1.10 crore people are employed in the state’s MSME sector, while exports exceeded 76,000 crore in 2026-27. The government is also expanding public recruitment and supporting local enterprises nationwide.

The chief minister highlighted AI, data, drones and defence as priority sectors, noting that three new IT parks are being developed in Rewa, Indore and Ujjain. A science city is also being developed to promote science, technology, innovation.

He said Madhya Pradesh has adequate land, a large land bank, surplus power, water resources and growing green-energy capacity. Affordable electricity, infrastructure and improving road, rail and air connectivity, he said, make the state competitive for investors.

The state also inaugurated its pavilion at AIM Congress 2026, showcasing investment opportunities, industrial infrastructure, policies and ODOP and GI products. Yadav met Arab Parliament President Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi and invited him and an Arab business delegation to Madhya Pradesh and Global Investors Summit 2027.

 
employmentinvestmentmadhya pradeshtourismartificial intelligenceht governmentgovernment news
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Madhya Pradesh emerges as new growth hub for investors: CM Mohan Yadav
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks