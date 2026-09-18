Madhya Pradesh lights 33.27 lakh diyas in Ujjain for PM Modi’s birthday

Madhya Pradesh lit 3.55 crore diyas across the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with 33.27 lakh lamps lit together in Ujjain’s Shipra river ghats and Mahakal Mahalok, according to a state government release.

The highlight was 33.27 lakh lamps lit simultaneously in Ujjain, celebrated by thousands, signaling the launch of the ‘Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan’ initiative.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state in-charge Mahendra Singh joined residents in lighting lamps at Ramghat in Ujjain. The lamps were lit at 7pm after a siren sounded, with more than 25,000 volunteers, devotees and citizens participating, the release said.

The programme was part of the launch of the ‘Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan’ on September 17. Yadav and Nabin also attended the Shipra Aarti and prayed for the prosperity and welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

The release said 845 iconic places across the state were also illuminated, taking the total number of diyas lit across Madhya Pradesh to 3.55 crore.

The Ujjain event covered Ramghat, Datt Akhada, Kedareshwar Ghat, Sunhari Ghat and Bhukhi Mata Ghat, besides Mahakal Mahalok. The state government release described the 33.27 lakh lamps lit together in Ujjain as a world record.

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{{^usCountry}} At an event in Indore, Nabin and Yadav also launched the Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan and the free registration of properties under the Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nishpadan Evam Panjiyan-2026 scheme. The government said 50 lakh people would receive free registration under the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At an event in Indore, Nabin and Yadav also launched the Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan and the free registration of properties under the Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nishpadan Evam Panjiyan-2026 scheme. The government said 50 lakh people would receive free registration under the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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Nabin said the state had surveyed around 68 lakh plots and that free registrations for 50 lakh people were being started. Yadav said the campaign would provide rights to rural residents and that free registration of records was being undertaken for a month in more than 23,000 villages.

Yadav also said the state government was working to develop sites including Janapav as pilgrimage destinations.