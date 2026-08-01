Maharashtra Tourism Leads Global Conversations on Tourism, MICE and Destination Weddings at WOW Awards Asia 2026

As Maharashtra continues to strengthen its position as one of India's leading destinations for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, is actively investing in world-class convention infrastructure, destination promotion, policy support and strategic industry partnerships to attract large-scale business events, international conferences and destination weddings.



Reinforcing this vision, Maharashtra Tourism participated as the Principal Partner at the 17th edition of WOW Awards Asia 2026, held on 3 and 4 July at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Leveraging one of Asia's largest platforms for the experiential, MICE, live entertainment and wedding industries, the Department showcased Maharashtra's tourism strengths, promoted its convention-ready destinations and engaged with thousands of delegates, exhibitors, buyers and industry leaders from over 25 countries.



Government Leadership Sets the Vision



The convention was inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Khandare, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, and Shri Mangesh Joshi, IAS, Director, Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of Ms. Tanuja Pandey, Advisor and Senior Consultant to the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Santosh Rokade, Deputy Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Vijay Powar, Deputy Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra (Acting Managing Director, MTDC during the event), and Shri Santosh Jadhav, Joint Director, Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.



Addressing the gathering, Shri Sanjay Khandare, IAS, highlighted Maharashtra's commitment to strengthening its tourism ecosystem through world-class infrastructure, strategic partnerships and sustainable growth:



"Maharashtra possesses an unmatched combination of world-class infrastructure, rich cultural heritage and strong public-private partnerships. Our vision is to position the state as India's foremost destination for tourism, conventions and global business events while creating sustainable opportunities for growth across the sector."



Driving Conversations on India's MICE Future



A major Day One highlight was the WOW Garage session presented by Maharashtra Tourism, "India's Rise as a Global Meetings Destination: Infrastructure, Ambition & Opportunity." Moderated by Prateek N. Kumar, the discussion featured Anju Gomes, Senior Regional Director – Middle East, ICCA; Mayur Gujar, Senior General Manager, Jio World Convention Centre; Tanuja Pandey, Senior Consultant & Advisor, Maharashtra Tourism and Maharashtra Convention Bureau; and Vijay Sharma, Executive Director, JWC India & Southeast Asia.



The panel explored India's growing prominence in the global MICE industry and Maharashtra's role in driving the country's business events ecosystem.



