Manchester City are closing in on a £125 million deal for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez that would equal the British transfer record and are also expected to recruit Everton's Iliman Ndiaye before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

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City are spearheading a frantic final day of spending as they aim to arm Enzo Maresca with a squad capable of winning the Premier League for the first time in three seasons.

Fernandez, who previously thrived under Maresca at Chelsea, has been linked with a move to the Etihad for months.

But it took until the final hours before the 2200 GMT deadline for an agreement to be reportedly struck with the fee for the Argentine set to match what Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak on the final day of the window last year.

Fernandez will form a completely revamped City midfield alongside England international Elliot Anderson and Moroccan Ayyoub Bouaddi, who themselves cost over a combined £200 million.

Senegal forward Ndiaye is also set to bolster the City attack to round off more than £400 million spent on new recruits in a deal worth £65 million.

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{{^usCountry}} But City also brought in close to £300 million from the sales of World Cup winner Rodri, Savio, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and James Trafford. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But City also brought in close to £300 million from the sales of World Cup winner Rodri, Savio, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and James Trafford. {{/usCountry}}

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Champions Arsenal, by contrast, had a quiet deadline day after their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fizzled out.

The Gunners had been rivalling Barcelona for the Argentine's signature, but the Spanish champions instead turned to Arsenal to fill their need for a forward with the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

"I had a chance 10 years ago and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here and it's a dream for me," said Jesus.

- Newcastle swoop -

Liverpool splashed out on France forward Bradley Barcola on Monday, spending £123 million to lure him from Paris Saint-Germain.

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But the Reds attempts to further add to their squad look to have been frustrated with bids for Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Brighton's Yankuba Minteh knocked back, meaning Cody Gakpo is set to stay despite interest from City and Tottenham.

Liverpool did complete the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, but he will be loaned back to Genk for the rest of the season.

Ibrahim Mbaye was another wide player linked with a move to Anfield, but he has instead joined Aston Villa for a reported £47 million.

Mbaye played 31 times in all competitions for PSG last season as the French club won the Champions League and the Ligue 1 title.

The 18-year-old appeared four times for Senegal at the recent World Cup, netting against France to become the youngest African player to score in the men's tournament.

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Villa also bolstered their defence by signing Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis in a £29 million deal.

Tottenham are keen on a loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk after missing out on Ndiaye and Gakpo, with a £7 million swoop for his Blues team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo also lined up by the north Londoners.

Spurs have also loaned Pape Matar Sarr on a one-year deal to Juventus with an obligation to buy for a fee of 27.5 million euros , should Sarr fulfil certain conditions.

Chelsea agreed a £40 million deal to sign 18-year-old Honest Ahanor from Atalanta from 2027, with the Italy defender spending this season on loan at Crystal Palace.

City winger Jack Grealish is set to rejoin Everton on loan after his spell with David Moyes's men last season.

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Everton are also on the verge of signing United States forward Folarin Balogun from Monaco for £40 million.

Newcastle landed Belgium forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille in a £51 million swoop.

Newcastle, who are rebuilding following the close-season departures of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, have also sent German striker Nicolas Woltemade on loan to Juventus.

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