Manovriti: A timely response to a silent crisis

High school and college life in India is often portrayed as an exciting, carefree time, marked by newfound independence and lifelong friendships. But, for many students, it can become a silent battle against the unrelenting pressure of coursework, the painful longing for family, and the stress of managing life on a tight budget. All of this can silently eat into a student's emotional well-being. In fact, there have been several cases where students have taken extreme steps of self-harm. Manovriti actively works to destigmatise mental health and educate the community through a variety of engaging initiatives.

The statistics don’t paint a rosy picture. Did you know that an estimated 13 per cent of adolescents globally live with a mental disorder, according to a report by United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF). Moreover, South Asia Areas, East Asia and the Pacific have the largest number of teenagers with mental problems, placing India in the high-risk bracket. A significant percentage of our young adults experience issues like stress, anxiety and depression.

Recognising a critical need for accessible mental healthcare, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) introduced Manovriti, a dedicated Counseling and Wellness Centre for students as well as faculty, staff and the community. The centre’s swift growth reflects the pressing demand for such services: counselling sessions for Manav Rachna members grew from 120 in 2023–24 to a staggering 484 in 2024–25, a four-fold rise that underlines the critical role in plays on campus.

A holistic approach to wellness

An initiative of the Department of Applied Psychology, School of Behavioural and Social Sciences (SBSS), MRIIRS, Manovriti serves as the primary hub for psychological guidance and wellness for the entire MREI community. Going beyond just traditional counseling, the centre offers integrated mind–body approaches, blending confidential counselling with psychiatric care and a range of therapeutic interventions.

The trust in the centre is evident not only in its popularity amongst students, but also in its expanding reach. Community sessions (non-MR) have also seen a notable rise, particularly among sports personnel who require support for performance pressure and personal challenges. The centre provides both group and individual therapy sessions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

To elucidate, a marketing professional sought help for what they believed was job burnout, but upon closer examination, their distress was found to stem from relationship issues. This was treated with emotion-focused therapy and psychodynamic techniques. Another masked case involved a student showing physical symptoms like stomach aches and fatigue, which were later identified as anxiety, treated successfully through CBT and relaxation techniques.

Spreading awareness

Manovriti actively works to destigmatise mental health and educate the community through a variety of engaging initiatives. The centre hosted expert talks every Sunday on Radio Manav Rachna’s SAATHI program. A wide array of topics has been covered, including bullying among school children, aggression management, the psychological impact of festivals, and climate’s influence on mood.

In addition, Manovriti has also hosted a series of interactive workshops on campus. These included ‘A Voyage to Mental Wellbeing’ to build emotional awareness, and ‘Exploring Emotional Depth’, which used activities like a ‘balloon exercise’ to help participants identify and release their emotions. For BEd students, a specialised workshop on ‘Understanding Child’s Emotional Well-being’ was conducted to equip future educators with the skills to nurture children’s emotional needs.

Participants have found these sessions transformative. One student shared that the relaxation exercises helped them “finally understand how stress shows up in my body,” while another reflected after the balloon exercise that it gave them “a healthier way to let go of anger instead of holding it inside.”

At its heart, Manovriti is about shutting down the experience of any student feeling invisible or unheard. It's a simple and powerful goal to give young people a safe space to talk about what's really going on in their minds without judgement. The team is working to remove the stigma around mental health by not only listening but also equipping students with the skills to handle the pressures of college life. Students can walk into a confidential counselling session, participate in an energetic workshop on building self-esteem, or join a peer activity that breaks down stress barriers. Manovriti takes many forms, from awareness drives in the courtyard to small group conversations in quiet rooms, but in every form, the purpose is the same: helping students feel seen, supported, and confident to face challenges.

Some of the other workshops focussed on a wide range of subjects apt for the cohort, including Thriving Under Pressure, Behavioural Skills and Training and awareness sessions on Alcoholism and Alcoholics Anonymous. The centre has also explored the intersection of technology and mental health with a session on AI and Chatbot in Psychotherapy, and promoted individual wellness through a workshop on Psychological Self-Care.

The centre’s strategic growth is further highlighted by its quarterly milestones. In the first quarter, Manovriti observed an increase in stress and anxiety cases, leading to a plan for targeted workshops. The second quarter saw improved visibility through social media campaigns and the stabilization of psychiatrist visits to a consistent twice per month. The third quarter focused on the introduction of group psychoeducation sessions and laying the groundwork for a future MPhil Clinical Psychology programme. By April 2025, the centre witnessed a record surge with 87 new clients in a single month. This coincided with the formal approval of Manovriti as an OPD within the university’s health service framework, including a structured and subsidised rate list for students and staff.

Innovations

Manovriti has extended its services beyond the campus, actively engaging with the wider community. In partnership with the Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation, the centre conducted eight health camps across Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon and nearby areas between June 2024 and May 2025. These camps provided counseling and mental hygiene education to over 400 participants. The issues addressed were diverse, including postnatal worries, teenage anger, menopause-related distress, bullying, financial stress, and loneliness.

Alongside these efforts, BODHI, another advocacy initiative under Manovriti, has been used to spark conversations on campus. Manovriti members organised 2–3 hour sessions across different schools and departments, ensuring that every group of students had time and space to ask questions, engage in activities, and discuss mental health openly. These advocacy drives are designed to normalise dialogue and make awareness an everyday part of student life.

Looking ahead, Manovriti is all-set for expansion. The launch of the first-ever RCI Approved MPhil (Clinical Psychology) batch is expected to multiply its service capacity and provide hands-on training for the next generation of mental health professionals.

The centre is also focused on modernisation, with a proposal for a digital appointment and progress-tracking portal to streamline client care. To engage with the youth, Manovriti has begun screening popular media, such as a Netflix series on adolescence, to facilitate open dialogue about mental health.

Initiatives like Manovriti should become a norm for educational institutions to ensure that each and every student is taken care of. After all, mental health is as important as physical health.

