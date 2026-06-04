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Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 12:01 am IST
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SEATTLE — Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the New York Mets.

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Naylor exited Monday’s game with back spasms after hitting a game-tying home run off reliever Brooks Staley in the seventh inning. After returning to the dugout, his back stiffened up.

He took the day off Tuesday but was available off the bench.

“I think he feels much better than he did yesterday,” Seattle manager Dan Wilson said.

Naylor is batting .254 with six home runs and 25 RBIs. He got off to a frigid start, hitting .102 with two RBIs through Seattle’s first 15 games. The 28-year-old turned it on in May, batting .296 in 108 at-bats.

Acquired last July in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor batted .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 54 games for Seattle in 2025. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract in November.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets
Home / Genesis / Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets
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