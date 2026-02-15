Marseille's chaotic week continues as it concedes a stoppage-time penalty against Strasbourg

PARIS — Marseille's chaotic week continued with an equalizer conceded deep into stoppage time in 2-2 home draw with Strasbourg on Saturday. HT Image

Marseille was coasting at 2-0 after Amine Gouiri created one goal and scored the other. But Marseille's feeble defense fell apart and striker Joaquin Panichelli's rescued a point with a 97th-minute penalty.

“Once again we conceded a late goal we wasted everything at the end,” Gouiri said. “When things happen a dozen times, it’s not the choices of the coach, it’s us on the field.”

Later, Lens needed to win at struggling Paris FC to regain top spot from Paris Saint-Germain, which lost on Friday.

Marseille's players were reeling from Roberto De Zerbi's departure on Wednesday, just days after a humiliating 5-0 loss at PSG.

The atmosphere was tense at Stade Vélodrome.

Both stands behind the goal were empty except for angry banners, with one urging American owner Frank McCourt and president Pablo Longoria in blunt terms to leave, along with the words "all of your projects go up in smoke! After all these wasted years.”

Nine-time French champion Marseille has not won a trophy since the now-defunct League Cup in 2012.

The fans who did turn up on Saturday booed the players onto the field.

Gouiri set up Mason Greenwood’s league-leading 14th goal of the season in the 14th minute. He neatly controlled the ball near the penalty with the outside of his foot and played a pass behind the defense for Greenwood to clip the ball in.

Gouiri showed fine technique again to curl in Marseille's second goal in the 47th after collecting a botched clearance from goalkeeper Mike Penders, who tried passing the ball out instead of putting it into touch.

Sebastian Nanasi pulled a goal back in the 74th and Marseille defender Emerson Palmieri clumsily gave away a penalty.

In Saturday's other game, Lille hosted Brest.

Defending champion PSG lost 3-1 at Rennes for its third defeat of the campaign, one more than all of last season. ___

