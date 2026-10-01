Diwali is one of the biggest mattress-shopping periods in India, alongside the New Year and Republic Day sale seasons. With a budget of ₹30,000, shoppers can move beyond basic entry-level mattresses and explore better-built foam, orthopedic and hybrid options.

Mattress Under ₹30,000 in the Festive Sale

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But with so many mattress offers during Diwali, it can be difficult to know what actually deserves your money. This guide looks at what you can expect from a mattress under ₹30,000, the different technologies available, and how to choose one based on your sleeping preferences rather than simply picking the biggest discount.

What Can You Get for ₹ 30,000 in 2026?

At this price point, you'll generally come across three main mattress types:

SmartGRID and memory foam mattresses: Designed to provide pressure relief and contouring support, while limiting motion transfer between partners.

Orthopedic foam mattresses: Usually built with firmer support layers and designed around better spinal support.

Hybrid mattresses: Combine foam with pocket springs to offer a balance of cushioning, bounce and airflow.

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{{^usCountry}} Latex and advanced cooling mattresses may also appear under ₹30,000 during major sales. However, availability depends on the size and construction. A queen size mattress under ₹30,000 will generally give you more choices than a king-size model at the same budget. How Brands Approach the ₹ 30,000 Price Range {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Latex and advanced cooling mattresses may also appear under ₹30,000 during major sales. However, availability depends on the size and construction. A queen size mattress under ₹30,000 will generally give you more choices than a king-size model at the same budget. How Brands Approach the ₹ 30,000 Price Range {{/usCountry}}

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There isn't a single mattress technology that works for everyone. Different brands use different materials and constructions to address different sleep preferences.

The Sleep Company uses its SmartGRID technology, a grid-based comfort layer designed to provide pressure relief and support while allowing airflow through the mattress. It offers an alternative to conventional foam construction for shoppers looking for responsive support.

Wakefit offers a wide selection across foam, orthopedic and dual-comfort mattresses. Its dual-sided designs can be useful for households where sleepers have different firmness preferences.

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Duroflex has a broad mattress portfolio covering foam, orthopedic and hybrid constructions, with options available through both online and offline channels.

SleepyCat focuses on foam mattresses, including designs that incorporate cooling materials and memory foam for people looking for contouring comfort.

Kurl-on and Sleepwell have long-established retail networks across India, giving shoppers the option to experience mattresses in stores before making a purchase.

Rather than asking which brand is the best, it's more useful to start with the type of support you need. Someone looking for a firmer feel may have very different requirements from a side sleeper looking for pressure relief or someone who tends to sleep hot.

What to Check During a Diwali Mattress Sale

A Diwali mattress sale can be a good time to compare mattresses, but don't let the percentage discount make the decision for you.

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Look beyond the MRP and check the actual selling price, mattress construction, thickness, warranty and sleep trial. If possible, compare the same mattress across different periods to understand whether the sale price represents a meaningful saving.

When comparing mattress discount India offers, also check whether additional benefits such as free delivery, a sleep trial, warranty coverage or no-cost EMI are included.

The headline discount matters less if the mattress itself doesn't suit your sleeping style.

Queen vs King: What Can You Get Under ₹ 30,000?

Finding a queen size mattress under ₹30,000 is relatively straightforward, with foam, orthopedic and some hybrid options available across the market.

A king size mattress under ₹30,000 gives you fewer choices, particularly if you're looking for premium materials or a more complex construction. Foam and orthopedic mattresses are generally easier to find within this budget, while some hybrid and latex options may cost more depending on the brand, thickness and size.

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If you need a king-size mattress, compare the construction and specifications carefully rather than assuming a lower-priced model offers the same materials as a similarly priced queen.

₹ 15,000 vs ₹ 30,000: What Changes?

Doubling your mattress budget doesn't necessarily mean getting twice the comfort, but it can give you access to more sophisticated construction.

At around ₹15,000, you'll find plenty of basic and mid-range foam mattresses. As you move closer to ₹30,000, you may see thicker mattresses, multiple comfort layers, better-quality materials, improved edge support and more specialised constructions.

Mattress thickness can also vary significantly. A 5–6-inch mattress and an 8–10-inch mattress can have very different internal constructions, so don't compare mattresses based on thickness alone. The density and quality of the materials used in each layer matter too.

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A higher price should ideally translate into better construction or features that are relevant to your needs, rather than simply a higher MRP.

Should You Wait for the Diwali Sale?

If your current mattress is still comfortable and in good condition, waiting for the festive season can give you more options to compare and potentially access promotional pricing.

However, there's little reason to wait for a sale if your mattress is already sagging, uncomfortable or affecting your sleep. A mattress is something you use every night, so delaying a replacement purely to wait for a particular sale may not make sense.

If you do wait, create a shortlist beforehand. That makes it easier to compare the actual selling prices and specifications once the Diwali mattress offers go live.

FAQs

What is the mattress under ₹ 30,000?

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The best mattress under ₹30,000 depends on your preferred firmness, sleeping position, body support needs and whether you sleep alone or with a partner. Compare foam, orthopedic and hybrid options based on construction rather than choosing solely by brand or discount.

Is ₹ 30,000 enough for a good mattress in India?

Yes, ₹30,000 is a useful budget for shopping for a well-constructed mattress in India, with foam, orthopedic and some hybrid options available depending on the size, materials and brand.

Which mattress type offers the value under ₹ 30,000?

Foam and orthopedic mattresses can offer strong value within a ₹30,000 budget, while hybrid mattresses may be worth considering if you prefer additional bounce and airflow. The right choice depends on your preferred feel and support.

Can I get a queen size mattress under ₹ 30,000?

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Yes, there are several queen-size foam, orthopedic and hybrid mattresses available under ₹30,000. Compare their thickness, materials, firmness, warranty and trial period before making a decision.

Can I get a king size mattress under ₹ 30,000?

Yes, although the range is more limited than for queen-size mattresses. Foam and orthopedic models are generally easier to find within this budget, while some premium hybrid and latex options may cost more.

Are Diwali mattress discounts actually worth it?

A Diwali discount can offer good value, but the percentage reduction alone doesn't determine whether a mattress is worth buying. Compare the actual selling price, construction, warranty, trial period and included benefits before purchasing.

What should I look for when buying a mattress during a Diwali sale?

Look at mattress type, firmness, thickness, material quality, warranty, sleep trial and return policy alongside the price. A larger discount isn't necessarily better if the mattress doesn't match your sleeping preferences.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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