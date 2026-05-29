Buying a mattress in India in 2026 is genuinely confusing. You're choosing between dozens of brands, a glossary of material terms, and a price range that stretches from ₹5,000 to ₹5,00,000. The market has also fundamentally changed, with new materials and innovative sleep surfaces redefining the way people experience comfort and support. With so many options available online and in stores today, choosing a mattress that truly matches your comfort preference can feel overwhelming, and that’s a challenge most people face.

Mattresses in India (2026): 10 Picks for Every Budget

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We’ve made your task much easier. Based on materials, sleep science, construction quality, and real-world suitability for Indian conditions, here are ten mattresses that earn their place, one for nearly every budget, body type, and use case.

10 Mattresses in India

1. Duroflex Airboost 3.8 Bionix Ice Pro

The Airboost 3.8 is the most advanced cooling mattress on this list. Duroflex has recently launched this new sleep technology in India, a category that has already seen strong adoption globally, especially in markets like Japan, where similar Air-based mattress innovations are highly loved for their comfort and cooling benefits. This next-gen mattress is built around AirKnit technology, a core of over 1 lakh+ independent fibres in a 3D open cell matrix. This structure offers 3X higher breathability than conventional foam, allowing air to flow through the mattress rather than trapping heat against your skin. These fibres also act as individual shock absorbers that adapt to your body shape and provide postural alignment.

Key features

1 lakh+ AirKnit fibers in a 3D open-air matrix for continuous airflow.

Arctic Ice cooling fabric cover that lowers surface temperature by up to 3°C.

NHA-approved for spinal support and designed to deliver up to 30% deeper sleep, based on ISSR studies.

Pros

Engineered cooling that works all night.

3X breathable than traditional foam

5-zone support for postural alignment

Offers high rebound so you don’t sink in.

Cons

Premium price compared to basic foam options.

2. Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic

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{{^usCountry}} This mattress uses memory foam to contour to your body. It has a foam layer with seven pressure zones, which provides softer support for your neck and firmer support for your lower back. Key features ShapeSense memory foam for pressure relief.

7-pressure zone foam for targeted body support.

High-density foam base to prevent sagging.

Removable knit fabric cover. Pros Zoned support is hard to find at this price

The washable cover is very practical for Indian homes. Cons Memory foam retains heat; not practical during humid months. 3. Sleepwell Durafirm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This mattress uses memory foam to contour to your body. It has a foam layer with seven pressure zones, which provides softer support for your neck and firmer support for your lower back. Key features ShapeSense memory foam for pressure relief.

7-pressure zone foam for targeted body support.

High-density foam base to prevent sagging.

Removable knit fabric cover. Pros Zoned support is hard to find at this price

The washable cover is very practical for Indian homes. Cons Memory foam retains heat; not practical during humid months. 3. Sleepwell Durafirm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Designed for those who find medium-firm beds too soft, Sleepwell uses Ortho IQ Technology to create a sturdy, bonded foam mattress. Key features Ortho IQ bonded foam for firm support.

Resitec foam layer for added bounce and resilience.

Neem Fresche antimicrobial technology. Pros A brand with a massive service network.

Ideal for stomach sleepers who need extra-firm support. Cons The firm construction may be too rigid for back sleepers. 4. Sleepyhead Laxe Nature Ultra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Designed for those who find medium-firm beds too soft, Sleepwell uses Ortho IQ Technology to create a sturdy, bonded foam mattress. Key features Ortho IQ bonded foam for firm support.

Resitec foam layer for added bounce and resilience.

Neem Fresche antimicrobial technology. Pros A brand with a massive service network.

Ideal for stomach sleepers who need extra-firm support. Cons The firm construction may be too rigid for back sleepers. 4. Sleepyhead Laxe Nature Ultra {{/usCountry}}

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The Laxe Nature Ultra combines a natural latex layer with a 3-zone orthopedic base. The pincore latex provides natural ventilation, while the orthopedic foam below absorbs pressure.

Key features

100% natural pincore latex layer.

Egg-tray profiled foam for airflow.

3-zone CNC-cut orthopedic foam base.

Pros

Genuinely cool and breathable because of the natural latex.

Washable cover supports long-term hygiene.

Cons

Latex has a bouncy feel, which may not be suitable for all sleepers.

5. Kurlon Natural Coir

Kurlon’s classic rubberised coir mattress is one of the most breathable options because of its open-weave coconut fibre core.

Key features

Natural rubberised coir core for firm support and ventilation.

Str8 coir pad base for spinal alignment.

PU foam quilt for surface cushioning.

Pros

Excellent natural breathability at an entry-level price.

Very firm, which is a common preference for Indian back-pain sufferers.

Cons

Limited contouring; can feel hard on the shoulders and hip

6. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho

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This mattress uses a hyper-elastic polymer grid with over 2,500 air channels. It is soft where you want comfort and firm where you need support.

Key features

Patented SmartGRID structure with 2,500+ air channels.

AIHA-certified orthopedic support.

Adaptive response that adjusts to your weight instantly.

Pros

Very high airflow through the grid keeps you cool.

SmartGRID is genuinely different from traditional foam.

Cons

The grid texture is unique and may take a few nights to get used to.

7. Peps Springkoil Bonnell Crown

The Peps Springkoil uses a resilient Bonnell spring core for a classic bouncy feel. Its Crown adds plush cushioning over the firm base, balancing sturdy support with surface comfort.

Key features

Bonnell Spring system for durability.

Cushioned Crown layer.

Breathable knitted fabric.

Pros

Excellent edge support and longevity.

Easy to change sleeping positions.

Cons

Interconnected springs transfer partner movement

8. SleepyCat Ultima Natural Latex

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The Ultima uses GOLS-certified latex and features 7-zone technology to distribute weight evenly across the body.

Key features

GOLS-certified 100% natural latex.

7-zone DeepTouch pressure relief system.

CoolTEC fabric cover for surface cooling.

Pros

Organic certification adds credibility for eco-conscious buyers.

The 7-zone system is excellent for side sleepers.

Cons

The medium-soft profile might feel too yielding for some.

9. Centuary Posture Pro

Centuary's Posture Pro is unique for its copper gel-infused layer, which manages heat while killing bacteria.

Key features

Copper gel-infused foam for heat management.

NHA-recommended orthopedic foam base.

Multiple firmness options available.

Pros

Copper gel addresses both heat and hygiene.

Customizable firmness levels for different needs.

Cons

The rebounded foam base makes it very dense and heavy.

10. Flo Ergo

Flo Ergo is a medium-soft mattress designed for ergonomic comfort. It uses gel micro-capsules to absorb and disperse body heat.

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Key features

Gel memory foam for heat absorption.

Flo Responsive foam base for pressure-sensitive support.

Aloe Vera treated cover for skin comfort.

Pros

Very accessible pricing for young professionals.

Soft profile is ideal for those who don't want a "stiff" bed.

Cons

Not as breathable as the 3D fibre or latex systems.

What Actually Matters When Choosing a Mattress

Support & Alignment: A neutral spine is vital. The 5-zone adaptive support in Airboost caters to different body sections and supports you through the night while keeping your posture aligned. Pressure Relief: Materials like AirKnit mesh, latex, redistribute weight at the hips and shoulders to reduce morning stiffness. Cooling: Any material that allows better airflow helps prevent heat from getting trapped inside the mattress, making it feel cooler and more comfortable through the night. Materials like AirKnit fibre, pincore latex, and coir are designed to improve airflow compared to dense, closed-cell foam. Material Type: Foam contours, latex responds, and coir stays firm. Innovative fibres like AirKnit are specifically engineered for the Indian climate. Motion Isolation: Important for couples, as it helps reduce sleep disturbance caused by a partner’s movement during the night. India’s next-gen mattress, Airboost are designed to minimise motion transfer for more uninterrupted sleep. Durability: High-density foam (28D–40D) and certified natural latex ensure the mattress lasts for years, regardless of the upfront price.

Buying Guide: Choosing the Right Mattress

Position: Sleeping position also plays an important role in mattress preference, as different people may find different comfort levels and support surfaces more suitable based on how they sleep.

Body Type: Heavier sleepers (>80kg) need dense, firm constructions like Duroflex Airboost or Sleepyhead Laxe mattresses. Lighter sleepers can opt for medium-firm to medium-soft options.

Climate: Hot, humid cities demand breathable materials like Airboost’s AirKnit, which promotes breathability or coir over synthetic foam.

Lifestyle: Desk-bound professionals benefit from orthopedic support, 5-zone support for your spinal health, while active individuals should seek recovery-focused materials.

Budget Segmentation

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Mattress Model Starting Price Low Kurlon Natural Coir ₹ 6,719 Sleepwell Durafirm ₹ 8,904 Flo Ergo ₹ 9,265 Medium Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic ₹ 12,498 Peps Springkoil ₹ 12,808 Sleepyhead Laxe Nature Ultra ₹ 13,299 High The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho ₹ 18,390 SleepyCat Ultima Natural Latex ₹ 18,999 Centuary Posture Pro ₹ 19,287 Duropedic Airboost 3.8 Bionix Ice Pro ₹ 25,385 View All

The Choice

When evaluated across all the key mattress selection criteria, the sleeping position, body type, climate suitability, and lifestyle needs, the Duroflex Airboost 3.8 stands out as the clear winner. Its adaptive support system suits a wide range of sleep positions, while the firm and responsive construction offers reliable support for different body types. The breathable AirKnit tech is especially suited for hot and humid Indian conditions, helping maintain a cooler sleep surface through the night. Combined with 5-zone orthopedic support and pressure relief, it offers the right balance of comfort, support, and recovery for everyday sleep needs.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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