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Mayor secures $50 World Cup tickets for NYC residents

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-WORLDCUP-TICKETS/

Published on: May 22, 2026 12:34 am IST
Reuters |
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New York City residents will have a chance to secure affordable World Cup tickets after a deal struck by the mayor with the FIFA boss.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani negotiated a deal with FIFA president Gianni Infantino for 1,000 tickets priced at only $50 for games played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The tickets will be distributed through a lottery for local residents and will be split across five group stage matches, a Round of 32 game and a Round of 16 game. The winners will also receive free round-trip bus tickets to the stadium.

"We know that ticket prices for this tournament have soared into the thousands of dollars. There are countless New Yorkers who are desperate to attend the World Cup matches but who simply cannot afford to go," Mamdani said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Last year, I said I would change that. I said we had to make it cheaper for New Yorkers to attend these matches, and today, I'm proud to stand here alongside so many leaders in our city and in our region to make it clear that we are doing exactly that. We are making sure that working people will not be priced out of the game that they helped create."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Mayor secures $50 World Cup tickets for NYC residents
Home / Genesis / Mayor secures $50 World Cup tickets for NYC residents
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