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Meyer outduels Skenes, allows one run in six innings as Marlins top Pirates 4-2

Meyer outduels Skenes, allows one run in six innings as Marlins top Pirates 4-2

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 01:11 am IST
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PITTSBURGH — Max Meyer allowed one run in six innings, stranding nine runners in the Miami Marlins' 4-2 victory over Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

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Meyer gave up six hits, walked three and hit a batter, but he struck out nine.

Skenes , who fell to 0-4 in six starts since last winning on May 12, gave up home runs to Heriberto Hernández and Joe Mack in the second inning. The Pirates ace struck out 10, including the side in the fourth and sixth, and gave up four hits with one walk in six innings.

Miami, which took two of three games from Pittsburgh, has won seven of eight and 10 of 12 in June.

Hernández opened the scoring by sending a Skenes fastball 403 feet into the left-field bleachers. Mack drove a changeup 424 feet to center, putting the Marlins ahead 2-0.

The Pirates started the fourth with three straight singles, capped by Jake Mangum driving in Nick Gonzales. Meyer retired the next three batters, including strikeouts of Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz.

Pirates: RHP Jared Jones starts Monday to open a three-game set at the Athletics against RHP J.T. Ginn .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Meyer outduels Skenes, allows one run in six innings as Marlins top Pirates 4-2
Home / Genesis / Meyer outduels Skenes, allows one run in six innings as Marlins top Pirates 4-2
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