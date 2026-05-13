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MP CM Mohan Yadav cuts vehicles in official convoy, asks ministers to minimise fuel use after PM Modi’s appeal

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has reduced the number of vehicles in his official cavalcade from 13 to 8 and directed ministers to minimise vehicle use.

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:33 am IST
By Genesis
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a series of austerity and fuel conservation measures, including reducing the number of vehicles in his official cavalcade and discouraging vehicle rallies during official visits, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for responsible energy consumption amid global uncertainty.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s decision came after PM Modi’s appeal to the nation to conserve fuel. (Representative image)(ANI)

According to a state government note, the CM said Madhya Pradesh was committed to reducing petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest in line with the prime minister’s appeal. “Till further orders, only the minimum required vehicles will remain in my convoy from the security point of view, and there will be no vehicle rallies during visits,” Yadav said, according to the government communication.

The state government said the number of vehicles in the Chief Minister’s convoy would be reduced from 13 to eight until further orders. It also directed that no vehicle rallies would be organised during the CM’s tours or public programmes.

The government note further stated that all ministers in the state had been asked to use the minimum number of vehicles during official travel. Newly-appointed corporation and board office-bearers have also been instructed to assume charge “with simplicity” and avoid vehicle rallies.

Similarly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged citizens to conserve energy resources, prioritise local products and adopt public transport.

 
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Home / Genesis / MP CM Mohan Yadav cuts vehicles in official convoy, asks ministers to minimise fuel use after PM Modi’s appeal
Home / Genesis / MP CM Mohan Yadav cuts vehicles in official convoy, asks ministers to minimise fuel use after PM Modi’s appeal
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