MP CM Mohan Yadav cuts vehicles in official convoy, asks ministers to minimise fuel use after PM Modi’s appeal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a series of austerity and fuel conservation measures, including reducing the number of vehicles in his official cavalcade and discouraging vehicle rallies during official visits, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for responsible energy consumption amid global uncertainty.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s decision came after PM Modi’s appeal to the nation to conserve fuel. (Representative image)(ANI)

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According to a state government note, the CM said Madhya Pradesh was committed to reducing petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest in line with the prime minister’s appeal. “Till further orders, only the minimum required vehicles will remain in my convoy from the security point of view, and there will be no vehicle rallies during visits,” Yadav said, according to the government communication.

The state government said the number of vehicles in the Chief Minister’s convoy would be reduced from 13 to eight until further orders. It also directed that no vehicle rallies would be organised during the CM’s tours or public programmes.

The government note further stated that all ministers in the state had been asked to use the minimum number of vehicles during official travel. Newly-appointed corporation and board office-bearers have also been instructed to assume charge “with simplicity” and avoid vehicle rallies.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav, according to the government statement, also appealed to residents to adopt public transport and reduce unnecessary fuel consumption. “Nation first is paramount,” the Chief Minister said while urging citizens to support fuel conservation efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav, according to the government statement, also appealed to residents to adopt public transport and reduce unnecessary fuel consumption. “Nation first is paramount,” the Chief Minister said while urging citizens to support fuel conservation efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} CM Yadav raised the issue during a cabinet meeting and appealed to ministers to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest, and stated that the austerity measures would remain in force until further orders, as per a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Yadav raised the issue during a cabinet meeting and appealed to ministers to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest, and stated that the austerity measures would remain in force until further orders, as per a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The development comes amid a broader push by BJP-ruled states following PM Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation in view of rising global energy concerns linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes amid a broader push by BJP-ruled states following PM Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation in view of rising global energy concerns linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had appealed to residents to use public transport, Metro services and carpooling while reducing dependence on private vehicles. In a post on X, Gupta said the Delhi government would limit the number of official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and government departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had appealed to residents to use public transport, Metro services and carpooling while reducing dependence on private vehicles. In a post on X, Gupta said the Delhi government would limit the number of official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and government departments. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged citizens to conserve energy resources, prioritise local products and adopt public transport.

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