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MP CM Mohan Yadav targets Priyanka Gandhi over women’s reservation bill, backs protest march

During a protest march, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her party's failure to support the Women's Reservation Bill

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:00 am IST
By Genesis
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her party’s stand on the women’s reservation bill, accusing the Opposition of “stifling the rights of women” after the legislation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused opposition parties of undermining women's rights, while urging women to mobilize for their rights across the nation.(ANI)

Addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra’ in Bhopal, organised to protest the bill’s defeat, Yadav questioned Priyanka Gandhi’s earlier campaign slogan emphasising women’s empowerment. "Congress ridiculed the Women's Reservation Bill. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should be ashamed. She used to make big promises, saying, 'I am a girl, I can fight'. Where have those big promises gone now that they have stifled the rights of women?" he said.

The Constitution Amendment Bill, which sought to implement reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats, was defeated in the Lower House on April 17 after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority. While 298 MPs voted in favour, 230 opposed it, falling short of the 352 votes needed.

Protest march and political attack

Yadav cited Modi as saying that women “never forget their insults”, linking the remark to the current political situation around the bill’s defeat.

The chief minister also made remarks about the Congress leadership, alleging that the party had historically undermined women’s rights. He referred to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi while making these claims.

BJP backs mobilisation

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal said the issue was not political but related to women’s rights. He described the bill as a matter of justice and called for broader public support.

Yadav said the padyatra, launched from Bhopal on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, reflected a democratic form of protest. The chief minister reiterated that his government stands with women and will continue to push for their rights. He expressed hope that the issue would gain national attention and build pressure on Opposition parties.

The defeat of the bill has triggered political reactions across parties, with the BJP targeting the Opposition for blocking a measure it says is aimed at empowering women, while Opposition parties have raised concerns over its timing and implementation.

Priyanka Gandhi's stance

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Congress is not opposed to women’s reservation and would support its implementation on the current strength of the Lok Sabha. However, she alleged that the Centre was using the bill as a cover to alter the federal structure and push for delimitation for political gain.

Calling the bill’s defeat a major moment, she said, “What happened yesterday was a very significant victory for democracy. The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stopped,” as quoted by news agency PTI. She added that the opposition’s unity had exposed the government’s intent and prevented misuse of the legislation.

(With PTI inputs)

 
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Home / Genesis / MP CM Mohan Yadav targets Priyanka Gandhi over women’s reservation bill, backs protest march
Home / Genesis / MP CM Mohan Yadav targets Priyanka Gandhi over women’s reservation bill, backs protest march
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