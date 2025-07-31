Nepa Rudraksha's Collaboration with Ajay Devgn: A Thoughtful Approach to Spiritual Storytelling

In a market often focused on aggressive promotion,, the collaboration between Nepa Rudraksha and actor Ajay Devgn stands out not for its volume, but for its perceived depth. It isn’t built on endorsements or flashy slogans, but rather appears to be a meeting of purpose, aiming for an alignment between devotion and clarity. From Left to Right: Ajay Devgyn with Sukritya Khatiwada

Nepa Rudraksha has been a presence in the spiritual space since 1973. With its origins in Nepal’s sacred Arun and AAA quality standards, the brand has gained a global following among various individuals, including monks,meditation instructors and people seeking grounding and peace. The reason is simple: Nepa doesn’t just sell Rudraksha beads. It aims to preserve a lineage.

Nepa Rudraksha was founded by Mr. Balaram Khatiwada, a priest at Pashupatinath, who established the brand with a focus on authenticity and Vedic knowledge. Mr. Mukunda Khatiwada, the current Chairman, expanded Nepa’s accessibility globally through online platforms. These founding principles continue to guide the company’s core values.

This vision found the right voice in Ajay Devgn. Known for his screen presence and intensity, Devgn is also a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. His alignment with the values Nepa holds - stillness, truth, and inner strength, made him the natural choice for this collaboration.

About the brand film:

The film resulting from this partnership is not a typical campaign. It presents a spiritual narrative through a series of well-designed visuals, thoughtful sounds, and meaningful silences. Ajay Devgn appears in the film as a seeker, portraying a man navigating life’s phases: physical, mental and emotional turmoil before finding a sense of surrender and realisation. The film doesn’t explain too much. Instead, it aims to evoke feeling.

A notable moment during the shoot, as recounted by the team, was when Ajay held the Siddha Mala, a sacred string of Rudraksha beads, and something shifted. The set became quiet, not due to filming, but reportedly because the energy in the room seemed to change. This unspoken feeling and presence was central to the project..

The attention to spiritual detail in the film extends beyond aesthetics. The sets were inspired by ancient temple architecture, the background score was tuned to the frequency of Om. For everyone on the set, this wasn't just a production, it was devotion.

Since the film’s release, Nepa has observed a significant rise in interest around Rudraksha and Sanatana Dharma. The brand's focus, however, is not on the numbers but on the growing curiosity and people asking questions, reading, learning, and seeking more informed spiritual tools.

Nepa’s offerings reflect this purpose. From traditional malas to bracelets, each product is crafted with quality and context. The recently launched members-only Sadhana app further supports this, offering a private, guided space for both new and experienced practitioners to deepen their Sadhana, making it more accessible.

This collaboration with Ajay Devgn is considered a milestone for the brand. A sign that spirituality, when rooted in truth and presented with care, can still resonate with people in a subtle, impactful way.

For Nepa Rudraksha, this initiative is not about celebrity or sales. It is about reconnecting with something essential – bringing sacredness into everyday life, simply and authentically.

As Devgn puts it silently in the film, “sometimes the loudest endeavors are the most silent.”

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.