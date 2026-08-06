Newcastle appoint Jaissle as new head coach after Howe exit

Newcastle have appointed Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach following Eddie Howe's departure, the English Premier League club announced Wednesday.

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The 38-year-old Jaissle, a former Germany Under-21 international, was previously in charge of Saudi side Al-Ahli but has no prior experience of managing a top-flight club.

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"It is an incredible honour to become head coach of Newcastle United," said Jaissle.

"This is one of the biggest clubs in European football, with a unique history, identity and supporter base, and I am excited to experience that passion and connection first-hand.

"When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club's journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see."

Jaissle was forced to end his playing career due to injury at the age of 25.

His first managerial job came with Austrian side Liefering, whom he led to a second-placed finish in the second tier, the club's joint best-ever position.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaissle took charge at Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, winning successive Austrian titles as well as the Austrian Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaissle took charge at Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, winning successive Austrian titles as well as the Austrian Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaissle joined Al-Ahli in 2023 and led them to AFC Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

Although not a high-profile manager, he is well-known to Newcastle's majority owner, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which bought a controlling share in four Pro League clubs, including Al-Ahli, in 2023.

Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson said: "Matthias is one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football and I'm thrilled to welcome him to Newcastle United.

"We have conducted a thorough process, and he has emerged as the clear candidate for the role. He possesses all the qualities we were looking for."

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- 'Believe in the project' -

Jaissle has a tough task ahead of him given the way Howe, in his five years at Newcastle, revitalised a club that had struggled for decades.

Howe replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021 and won the League Cup in March 2025 beating Liverpool in the final to clinch the northeast side's first major trophy since 1969.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But hampered by star striker Alexander Isak's protracted move to Liverpool, the Englishman came under pressure as the Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League last season, with 17 defeats in their 38 games.

Newcastle reached the Champions League last 16 but were hammered 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

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The club have since been depleted by the close-season departures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and England forward Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, with Howe reportedly frustrated at losing several of his best players in order that Newcastle could comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes is also set to leave St James' Park after reports earlier Wednesday that Premier League champions Arsenal had agreed a £75 million deal to sign the Brazil midfielder.

The Magpies begin the 2026/27 Premier League season at home to Liverpool on August 23, with an upbeat Jaissle insisting: "I am incredibly excited about the future.

"I fully and unreservedly believe in this project, the ambition and the direction the club is taking. There is a clear vision, strong leadership and an exceptional platform to build on."

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BELIEVE

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