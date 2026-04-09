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No Salah: Liverpool star on the bench in Champions League quarterfinal against PSG

No Salah: Liverpool star on the bench in Champions League quarterfinal against PSG

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 12:31 am IST
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PARIS — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was put on the bench for the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

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Salah has yet to find his best form in his last season at the club, with only 10 goals in 35 games so far. He missed a penalty in the 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals last weekend.

Hugo Ekitiké leads the attack with Jeremie Frimpong taking Salah's customary position on the right wing.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said on the eve of the game that resisting an early onslaught from PSG was key to Liverpool's chances of keeping the tie alive heading into the return leg at Anfield next week.

“PSG under Luis Enrique do not give you a second to have the ball comfortable on your feet,” said. “It’s press, press, press every second of the game.”

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak — the British-record signing for 125 million pounds — has recovered from injury and was on the bench at Parc des Princes.

Isak had surgery in December on a broken ankle and fibula.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / No Salah: Liverpool star on the bench in Champions League quarterfinal against PSG
Home / Genesis / No Salah: Liverpool star on the bench in Champions League quarterfinal against PSG
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