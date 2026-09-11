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Northern Railway announces train cancellations, diversions and schedule changes

From September 11 to 13, 2026, Northern Railway announced cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling of numerous trains through Delhi and the NCR.

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 12:04:19 IST
By Genesis
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Northern Railway has announced a series of cancellations, diversions, short-originations, short-terminations, rescheduling and regulation of trains from September 11 to 13, 2026, citing operational reasons. The changes affect several services operating through Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Passengers must verify their train statuses as operational adjustments impact services such as EMUs and Rajdhani trains.
Passengers must verify their train statuses as operational adjustments impact services such as EMUs and Rajdhani trains.

On September 11, five trains were cancelled, including the Palwal-Shakurbasti EMU, Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU services and the New Delhi-Palwal Ladies EMU. Eight trains, including several Rajdhani services, will be diverted through alternate routes. These include the New Delhi-Ranchi, New Delhi-Dibrugarh, New Delhi-Sealdah, New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani trains. The Ghaziabad-Mathura EMU and Sampoorna Kranti Express will also be diverted.

Several services will originate or terminate from alternate stations on September 11. The Haryana Express will shortly originate from New Delhi, while some EMU and MEMU services will originate from Ghaziabad or Delhi Shahdara, or terminate there. Nine trains will also be rescheduled or start late, including the New Delhi-Hyderabad and New Delhi-Chennai Grand Trunk Express, with delays ranging from 20 to 120 minutes.

The notice also covers path creation arrangements. On September 12, additional passenger services were cancelled or shifted to alternate terminals, including trains involving Sahibabad and Delhi Shahdara. On September 13, further EMU services will face terminal changes. Passengers should verify their train status before departure through official railway channels.

 
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