O Womaniya! 2024 Report Highlights that the Path to Equality for Women in Indian Entertainment is a Long One

In India - the world's largest film-producing country, only 31% of films and series meet key gender equality metrics. The fact that women hold just 12% of the analyzed leadership roles in top 25 entertainment firms is a real eye-opener. The O Womaniya! 2024 roundtable with Anupama Chopra

These numbers are from the O Womaniya! 2024 Report - the most definitive study on female representation in Indian entertainment, championed by Prime Video, researched by Ormax Media, and produced by Film Companion Studios. The report reveals a harsh truth about Indian entertainment: the industry is known for shaping narratives and influencing societal norms, yet, it still falls behind in providing equal opportunities for women. Beyond the screen and boardrooms, the systemic gaps impact how stories are told, whose voices are amplified, and how audiences perceive gender roles.

Addressing these disparities isn't just an ethical obligation—it's crucial for crafting a more inclusive industry that mirrors the diversity of its audience.

A Bold Framework for Change: O Womaniya! Toolkit

O Womaniya! Toolkit, a new approach to evaluate the role of women in Indian Media

One standout feature of the report is the new O Womaniya! Toolkit. This toolkit evaluates whether women are shown as active agents in the story, not just supporting male characters. It checks for independent female voices, roles with decision-making power, and the avoidance of sexualization or violence.

This year, only 31% of the titles analyzed passed the toolkit. Streaming platforms led the way, with 45% of series and 31% of the films passing, compared to just 18% of theatrical films.

An eye-opening finding: 48% of the titles that passed had female commissioning executives in charge. The toolkit helps filmmakers challenge norms and create content that's truly inclusive.

Key Findings on Creative Talent and Marketing

The O Womaniya! 2024 Report exposes a striking gap in creative leadership across Indian entertainment. Women hold just 15% of Head of Department (HOD) roles in direction, writing, cinematography, editing, and production design. Theatrical projects trail further behind at just 6% of HOD positions helmed by women, while streaming platforms offer a slightly brighter picture, with women taking at least 20% of these key roles in streaming films and series.

Analysis on Female representation across different positions in the industry

Marketing shows a slight improvement, with women accounting for 29% of trailer talk time, though male dominance persists. Streaming content continues to lead here too, with hits like Made in Heaven Season 2, Boo, Rainbow Rishta, Aarya Season 3, Wedding.con, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, among a few others featuring over 55% of female trailer talk time.

Behind the Scenes: Women in Corporate Leadership

The O Womaniya! report also analyzed female representation at the corporate level across top 25 media and entertainment companies in India. Women accounted for only 12% of Director and C-suite positions out of 144 analyzed. This number underscores the need for continued advocacy and reforms at an organizational level to create inclusive workspaces where female talent can thrive.

The O Womaniya! 2024 roundtable

The O Womaniya! 2024 roundtable, hosted by Anupama Chopra, brings together influential voices like Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha, Shakun Batra, Nikkhil Advani, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ishita Moitra, and Stuti Ramachandra. From tackling resistance to change to exploring how mindsets can shift, the panel delves into the challenges they face while holding onto the hope for a more equal future.

Watch the complete roundtable here:

OTT wins the race with highest female representation in the Indian Entertainment industry

Industry Leaders Weigh In

Industry leaders have echoed the call for bold strides in addressing these disparities. Stuti Ramachandra, Director & Head of Production, International Originals at Prime Video India, emphasized, “At Prime Video, we firmly believe that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is not just good to have — it is essential to driving meaningful change. In a collaborative industry such as ours, the true impact of DEI can only be realized when it is embraced across the board, with each of us committing to fostering an environment where women are seen, heard, and truly valued. O Womaniya! exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing female representation in the industry.”

Adding to this, Shailesh Kapoor, CEO of Ormax Media, highlighted the importance of action-oriented resources like the O Womaniya! Toolkit: “The toolkit is designed to be action-oriented, and can help creators and producers evaluate new ideas at their end, from an inclusivity perspective.”

Film critic Anupama Chopra commended the initiative's scope: “The entertainment industry is under greater scrutiny than ever before. With every step forward and every gap left uncovered, stakeholders are reflecting on how they can drive meaningful change. Every action and conversation around gender inclusivity matters, especially with the O Womaniya! Report and the newly launched Toolkit, we are moving closer to creating an equitable industry.”

Bridging the Road Ahead

While progress has been made, the report highlights the ongoing journey towards equity in entertainment. Creative and corporate spaces remain predominantly male, stressing the need for systemic change. With continued efforts, changing attitudes will drive broader shifts in production, marketing, and leadership.

Access the complete report here: www.owomaniya.org .

Disclaimer: This article has been created in collaboration with Prime Video by HT Brand Studio.