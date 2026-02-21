Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada fight back to beat Finland, reach men's gold-medal game

By Amy Tennery HT Image

MILAN, - Nathan MacKinnon capped Canada's extraordinary fightback to beat defending champions Finland 3-2 in a men's Olympic ice hockey semi-final on Friday, firing in the kill shot with 35.2 seconds left on the clock in another nerve-searing game in Milan.

The NHL's leading goal-scorer, MacKinnon made magic happen at Santagiulia Arena with just one second left on a power play after Canada clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit in the second period.

Forward Sam Reinhart scored to spark the comeback, while defenceman Shea Theodore got the third-period equaliser for Canada.

Canada will next face the winner of a semi-final game later on Friday between the United States and Slovakia. Finland will play in Saturday’s bronze-medal game. The gold-medal game is set for Sunday.

Canada were lacking some of their usual firepower early in the game without injured captain Sidney Crosby, and had just three shots on goal through the first half of the opening period.

Finland got the chance they were waiting for late in the first period, when Sam Bennett was sent into the penalty box for goalie interference, and Mikko Rantanen scored three seconds into the power play. They piled on more pain when Erik Haula sent in a shorthanded goal with a backhand shot early in the second.

The favoured Canadians had better luck on their next power play, with defenceman Cale Makar blasting the puck through traffic toward the net, where Reinhart deflected it in to trim the lead. Theodore rocketed in a slapshot from the point to tie it midway through the third.

The Canadian joy overflowed with MacKinnon's mighty shot in the waning moments of the game off an assist from Connor McDavid to avoid overtime. But the fans were made to hold their breath as officials weighed a challenge from the Finland bench for offside that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

