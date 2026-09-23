Chandigarh | September 2026: Omara Ventures India Limited, the company behind the premium designer jewellery brand OMARA, has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and is set to enter the capital markets with a proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform.

Omara Ventures India Limited Files RHP; IPO to Open on September 30, 2026 with ₹41.99 Crore Issue

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Dated September 22, 2026, the RHP states that the issue is scheduled to open on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, and close on Monday, October 5, 2026. The company has received in-principle approval from BSE for listing its equity shares on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

The issue comprises up to 13,50,000 equity shares, with the IPO carrying a price band of ₹296 to

₹311 per equity share. At the upper price band, the issue size is approximately ₹41.99 crore. The minimum bid lot is 400 equity shares, with a minimum application of 2 lots, or 800 equity shares.

Building a Contemporary Jewellery Brand

Omara Ventures India Limited operates in the premium designer jewellery segment under its flagship brand OMARA. The company offers jewellery crafted using natural diamonds, precious and semi-precious gemstones, and precious metals including gold and silver.

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{{^usCountry}} Its product portfolio includes rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and other jewellery pieces catering to bridal, occasion and everyday luxury requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its product portfolio includes rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and other jewellery pieces catering to bridal, occasion and everyday luxury requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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Based in Chandigarh, OMARA has developed a premium retail proposition focused on contemporary designs and craftsmanship. The brand combines traditional jewellery-making expertise with modern aesthetics to cater to evolving preferences among high-end jewellery consumers.

Strong Financial Performance

The company has reported significant growth in its financial performance in recent years. As per the financial information disclosed in its RHP documents, Omara Ventures India Limited recorded revenue of approximately ₹45.87 crore in FY26, compared with ₹23.52 crore in FY25.

During the same period, EBITDA increased to approximately ₹14.42 crore, compared with ₹4.87

crore in FY25, while profit after tax rose to approximately ₹9.36 crore, compared with ₹2.73 crore in FY25.

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The company's improving financial performance reflects the growth in its business scale and profitability as it continues to strengthen its position in the designer jewellery segment.

IPO Proceeds to Support Business Expansion

The proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised towards key business requirements, including renovation and expansion of the jewellery boutique, marketing and promotional activities for the OMARA brand, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, as detailed in the company's RHP.

The planned capital deployment is expected to support the company's operating requirements while enabling it to invest in brand visibility, customer acquisition and business expansion.

OMARA Enters the Capital Markets

The filing of the RHP marks an important milestone in Omara Ventures India Limited's journey. With its proposed BSE SME listing, the company is moving towards becoming a publicly listed entity while continuing to build the OMARA brand in the high-end designer jewellery segment.

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The company has scheduled its IPO to open on September 30, 2026, and close on October 5, 2026.

As OMARA prepares for its proposed capital-market debut, the company will look to build on its recent financial performance and continue developing its presence in India's premium jewellery market.

IPO at a Glance

Particulars Details Company Omara Ventures India Limited Brand OMARA RHP Date September 22, 2026 Issue Size ₹ 41.99 Crore* Issue Opening Date September 30, 2026 Issue Closing Date October 5, 2026 Price Band ₹ 296 – ₹ 311 per Equity Share Minimum Bid Lot 400 Equity Shares Minimum Application 2 Lots / 800 Equity Shares Minimum Application at Upper Band ₹ 2,48,800 Platform BSE SME View All

The contents herein above shall not be considered as an invitation or persuasion to trade or invest. Wealth Mine Networks Limited and affiliates accept no liabilities for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of any actions taken in reliance thereon. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing. For further information and risk Factors please refer to the Red Herring Prospectus filed with BSE SME Platform and on following websites www.bseindia.com"> www.bseindia.com, www.wealthminenetworks.com"> www.wealthminenetworks.com, www.omara.in"> www.omara.in.

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