Only in Washington, DC: A family adventure with a touch of luxury

Washington, DC is known for its iconic landmarks, expansive museums, and vibrant cultural offerings. Beyond the monuments, it’s a thriving travel destination perfect for families. Jefferson Memorial (Image Credit: washington.org)

There’s never a bad time to visit—whether you're catching cherry blossoms in March, festive lights in December, or enjoying sunny summer days. Treat your family to experiences like seeing exoticanimals at the world-class Smithsonian National Zoo, dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, or watching a live baseball game. DC offers a dynamic, luxurious getaway for every family member.

Wonders await at DC’s must-see museums

The co-located Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery bring the American story to life through portraits, folk art, and modern masterpieces. Their interactive features and family-friendly exhibits offer something for everyone.

DC is home to 17 Smithsonian museums, all free to enter and many within walking distance, making them both enriching and accessible. Explore dinosaur fossils at the National Museum of Natural History, rockets at the National Air and Space Museum, or ornate artworks at the National Museum of Asian Art.

Discover culinary delights across Washington, DC

DC’s dining scene is a celebration of global flavours and refined hospitality. Whether enjoying a Michelin-starred tasting menu, rooftop views, or a waterfront meal, you’ll find world-class service and creativity on every plate.

Feel the energy of DC’s live sporting events

Washington Nationals (Image Credit: The Washington Nationals)

Catch a Washington Nationals baseball game in a riverside stadium with gourmet food, VIP seating, and unbeatable views. It’s a quintessential summer experience.

For more action, see the Washington Wizards play basketball, or enjoy the energy of D.C. United’s soccer matches. Each venue pairs thrilling action with elevated amenities.

Paddle through history as a family

As the sun sets, paddle along the Potomac River past glowing landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, and Washington Monument. It’s a peaceful, family-friendly way to see the city.

Whether on a guided twilight tour or exploring at your own pace, kayaking offers a unique and serene experience that turns sightseeing into a memorable adventure.

Shop in the Capital

La Cosecha (Image Credit: washington.org)

From designer streets in Georgetown to modern stores at The Wharf, DC offers elegant shopping for every taste. Don’t miss La Cosecha, a Latin American marketplace, and the neighboring Union Market District, both filled with artisan goods, gourmet bites, and cultural experiences.

Washington, DC is a destination where culture, luxury, and family fun meet. From inspiring museums and refined dining to kayaking and curated shopping, the city offers unforgettable experiences tailored for families. Discover a capital city made for memories — start planning your family's Washington, DC experience today.

Plan your trip to Washington, DC today with SOTC.

